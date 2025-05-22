Rick Steves Says To Always Pack Rain Gear For These Two European Countries No Matter The Season
Travel writer Rick Steves is a genius when it comes to European vacations. When he recommends something, you listen. The writer wrote a blog giving tips on how to pack light, and he gave two (not so) honorable mentions to Britain and Ireland when discussing rain gear. "For summer travel, I wing it without rain gear — but always pack for rain in Britain and Ireland," Steves wrote. While there are some European destinations to avoid during the off-season because of the rain, the ever-unpredictable skies of Britain and Ireland don't really give the countries an "on" or "off" season. That's why, even for minimalist packers, Steves advises bringing along a lightweight, water-resistant jacket ... and here, you'll be glad you did.
According to Met Office, the U.K. gets around 150-200 days of rain out of the year, and the wettest areas sometimes get more than 200 days of rain. The best time of year to plan a trip to London is during the wintertime due to fewer crowds and cheaper flight tickets, and there's an obvious reason why that is. The Met Office reports that December has the most rainy days in Britain. As for Ireland, it's about the same. Discovering Ireland reports that rainfall ranges from 150-225 days out of the year. So, no matter the month you book a trip to any of these places, be sure to take Steves' advice.
Why it might be hard to pack for a trip to the U.K.
Just as you're itching to see the Big Ben or eat your way through Camden Town, it's important to remember that London (and the rest of the U.K., for that matter) doesn't always roll out the red carpet weather-wise. One moment, you're basking in a sunny afternoon along the Thames, and the next, you're drenched in a surprise downpour, scurrying to the nearest pub for shelter. While the gloomy weather is part of the British charm, it can put a damper on your plans if you don't have the proper attire. Many European destinations follow more predictable seasonal patterns, but the U.K. tends to keep visitors guessing year-round. Your packing list has to be versatile: light enough for a warm spell, but prepared for damp, chilly conditions at a moment's notice.
Steves recommends a lightweight, water-resistant rain jacket as a must-bring item. A compact umbrella doesn't hurt either. Layers are your best friend, too, as the U.K. does have cooler weather. Steves says adding an insulating layer or a super lightweight puffer coat is a good idea, and be sure they can fold into a compact space. After all, you'll want room for all the souvenirs you'll be picking up once you're dry, cozy, and ready to hit the shops.
Ireland's (rainy) emerald paradise and what to pack for the weather
Travelers say the best places to visit in Ireland include Temple Bar and the Cliffs of Moher — and they're not wrong. These iconic spots top nearly every must-see list, but what many travel guides and blog posts leave out is what the conditions are like throughout the year. Spoiler: it's often wet, windy, and a bit cold. You might start your day in Galway under blue skies and end your day by dodging raindrops in Killarney. While the drizzle and dark clouds give a cinematic feel to the Emerald Isle, if you're not prepared for it, it can nearly ruin your vacation.
You'll want to pack similar to what Steves recommends for Britain, and preferably pack a rain jacket with a hood. Quick-drying clothes and moisture-wicking layers will also make a big difference when navigating soggy afternoons. It will also be helpful to wear waterproof shoes or boots, especially if you plan to explore the countryside, to protect yourself from the muddy terrain.
Whether you're pub-hopping in Dublin or hiking the Scottish Highlands, packing with the weather in mind ensures you'll stay dry, comfortable, and ready to enjoy every unforgettable moment, rain or shine.