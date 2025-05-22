Rick Steves Says To Always Pack Rain Gear For These Two European Countries No Matter The Season

Travel writer Rick Steves is a genius when it comes to European vacations. When he recommends something, you listen. The writer wrote a blog giving tips on how to pack light, and he gave two (not so) honorable mentions to Britain and Ireland when discussing rain gear. "For summer travel, I wing it without rain gear — but always pack for rain in Britain and Ireland," Steves wrote. While there are some European destinations to avoid during the off-season because of the rain, the ever-unpredictable skies of Britain and Ireland don't really give the countries an "on" or "off" season. That's why, even for minimalist packers, Steves advises bringing along a lightweight, water-resistant jacket ... and here, you'll be glad you did.

According to Met Office, the U.K. gets around 150-200 days of rain out of the year, and the wettest areas sometimes get more than 200 days of rain. The best time of year to plan a trip to London is during the wintertime due to fewer crowds and cheaper flight tickets, and there's an obvious reason why that is. The Met Office reports that December has the most rainy days in Britain. As for Ireland, it's about the same. Discovering Ireland reports that rainfall ranges from 150-225 days out of the year. So, no matter the month you book a trip to any of these places, be sure to take Steves' advice.