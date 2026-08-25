This Charming Southern Escape With The Most Affordable Living In America Isn't In Florida Or Alabama
As we already know, everything is bigger in Texas, but in at least one Texas town, everything is cheaper, too. The small, unincorporated community of Ozona, Texas, on the western fringe of Hill Country, has topped Niche.com's 2026 list of the most affordable places to live in America. That's right, it's not some small borough in rural Alabama, not some condo community in Florida, but a unique little town in Texas that's steeped in pioneer history and welcoming, homespun charm.
Ozona, population 2,405, has billed itself as "the biggest little town in the world," and its small town appeal is indeed supersized. With a beautiful townscape shaded by pecan trees, historic architecture, and outdoor adventure galore, it's got way more going for it than its status as a bargain destination would imply.
Ozona is the only town in all of Crockett County's 2,800 square miles, but it sees a lot of incidental traffic because it's located on the Interstate 10 corridor between Tucson and San Antonio. Travelers heading from Austin to Big Bend National Park might stop here, too. But Ozona isn't so much a destination as it is a superb road-trip stop, whether that's just for a homey meal or an overnight. It's the kind of quaint, unheralded place you think nothing of until suddenly you're there, and it charms your socks off. Maybe you even fantasize a little about what it must be like to live here, especially as the median home value is just $66,000, compared to the National average of $340,000.
Where to eat and stay in Ozona, Texas
Texas has the lowest food prices in America, according to Food & Wine magazine, and that's true in affordable Ozona as it is in another ultra-affordable Texas town with mouth-watering eats: Wichita Falls. Just 100 miles from the Mexican border, the flavors skew Tex-Mex, with several mouth-watering taco joints and a quaint, rustic steakhouse called The Hitchin' Post (and yes, it has a hitching post right outside, alongside an old-fashioned wooden sidewalk like something out of a classic Western). "What a fantastic find on a 700-mile road trip," wrote a visitor from Louisiana on Tripadvisor, after their party of four feasted on chicken fried steak, burgers, sides and all the fixings for a modest $80 tab.
Many of Ozona's hole-in-the-wall Mexican eateries earn praise online, but Yelpers rate Destiny's Grill the highest, with 4.9 stars. One diner traveling from Arizona, Dan A., sang the praises of the house-made tortillas and tres leches cake, and singled out the homey atmosphere, writing that the place gives off "I'm at my Nana's house for breakfast vibes." A heaping beef fajita plate here will only set you back $16.50, a bargain compared to the $24-plus you'll pay for a fajita plate at a generic national chain like Chili's.
To spend the night, you have your pick of the usual road-trip suspects: Holiday Inn, Hampton Inn, Quality Inn, and several more national chains, all at average prices around the $115 mark. When you're ready to leave, gassing up won't hurt much, as a gallon of gas in Ozona is as low as $2.99 today, while the average price in the U.S. is $4.10.
What to do in and around Ozona, Texas
Whether you're stopping off on your way to San Antonio to explore the city's famed River Walk, or heading to Austin from beautiful, remote Big Bend National Park, there is a lot to see on a pit stop in Ozona. When you get out of your car at the Visitor Center, you can stretch your legs on the Crockett County Interpretive Trail, surrounded by a huge assortment of native plants found within 100 miles of Ozona, including a riot of wildflowers.
The town square is steeped in history, surrounded by beautiful historic stone structures like the courthouse and the Crockett County Museum. You can stop by the Visitor Center to pick up a brochure for a free, self-guided walking tour that includes a number of buildings and two sculptural monuments, one to the hero of the Alamo, Davy Crockett, and the other to the pioneers who drove wagon trains through here on their way to California in the mid-19th Century. With its own historic building on the square, the Ozona Stockman is a weekly newspaper in print since 1892.
Outdoor adventurers might find reason to stay longer in the Ozona area. One of the county's biggest recreational attractions is the Escondido Draw Recreation Area, a 3,500-acre off-road vehicle park with 120 miles of OHV trails and RV camping 30 miles from Ozona. Visitors have called this a hidden gem, with one Google reviewer calling it "the nicest facility of its type in Texas." For birders, photographers, and hunters, there is a new 5,800-acre eco-tourism destination 30 miles outside Ozona, the Twistflower Ranch. It has lovely, upscale stone cottages, a stunning pool, and a yoga studio. Best of all, your private cabin with all those resort-like amenities is only $145 per night.