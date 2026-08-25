This Charming Southern Escape With The Most Affordable Living In America Isn't In Florida Or Alabama

As we already know, everything is bigger in Texas, but in at least one Texas town, everything is cheaper, too. The small, unincorporated community of Ozona, Texas, on the western fringe of Hill Country, has topped Niche.com's 2026 list of the most affordable places to live in America. That's right, it's not some small borough in rural Alabama, not some condo community in Florida, but a unique little town in Texas that's steeped in pioneer history and welcoming, homespun charm.

Ozona, population 2,405, has billed itself as "the biggest little town in the world," and its small town appeal is indeed supersized. With a beautiful townscape shaded by pecan trees, historic architecture, and outdoor adventure galore, it's got way more going for it than its status as a bargain destination would imply.

Ozona is the only town in all of Crockett County's 2,800 square miles, but it sees a lot of incidental traffic because it's located on the Interstate 10 corridor between Tucson and San Antonio. Travelers heading from Austin to Big Bend National Park might stop here, too. But Ozona isn't so much a destination as it is a superb road-trip stop, whether that's just for a homey meal or an overnight. It's the kind of quaint, unheralded place you think nothing of until suddenly you're there, and it charms your socks off. Maybe you even fantasize a little about what it must be like to live here, especially as the median home value is just $66,000, compared to the National average of $340,000.