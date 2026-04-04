San Antonio's One-Of-A-Kind Artsy Attraction On The Riverwalk Is A Mystical Sight
Opened in 1941, the San Antonio River Walk is considered to be one of the best attractions in Texas. This scenic destination receives millions of visitors each year and features eateries, access to historical sites , and public art. One creative piece visitors can encounter is The Grotto, located on the River Walk's Museum Reach, a scenic urban park full of pedestrian trails past noted landmarks. However, this is not your typical work of art. That is, it's not meant to solely be viewed. Instead, it's supposed to be experienced.
Overlooking the water, The Grotto is a manmade cave complete with waterfalls, stalagmites, carvings, and other unique features, offering it a rugged yet mystical quality. Visitors are free to walk through The Grotto and admire the installation's beauty and intricate details, which include hidden etched faces. According to The San Antonio River Foundation, this attraction was constructed in 2009, covers three stories, and took nine months to complete. The whole thing is, believe it or not, made of concrete, a hallmark of creator and artist Carlos Cortes' work. Cortes, who hails from San Antonio, specializes in faux bois — pieces intended to look like they are built with wood or natural materials.
As explained in a San Antonio River Foundation YouTube video, The Grotto provides a break from the heat and a bit of shade for a city that sees warm temperatures and sunny days throughout much of the year. If you're weary from traversing the San Antonio River Walk, take a seat. The Grotto features a bench where you can catch your breath, enjoy the waterfront views, and immerse yourself in the otherworldly vibes.
Plan your visit to The Grotto on the San Antonio River Walk
You can find The Grotto beneath the Camden Street Bridge by Newell Avenue. Once you see the tree-shaped structure on the corner, you'll know you're in the right place (this palapa, as it's called, is also made of concrete and was created by Carlos Cortes). There are stairs that will lead you to The Grotto, and as you stroll in, you'll be greeted by a jaguar-shaped cave that adds to this attraction's mystique. Just keep in mind that, as some Yelp users report, The Grotto is relatively small. Still, as one Google reviewer attests, "The River Walk in San Antonio is not complete until you get to the Grotto! Absolutely amazing."
Fortunately, there's plenty to do in the area. After exploring The Grotto, you can check out Museum Reach's other public artworks, like the F.I.S.H. installation. Situated about a three-minute walk from The Grotto, this creation by sculptor Donald Lipski features vibrantly-hued fish hanging from an overpass above the water. Consider stopping by after the sun goes down; not only will you see this piece lit up, but you can also experience the magic of The Grotto at night, when it's dimly lit and not as crowded. This is recommended by several reviewers on Google, with one saying, "The light from my phone illuminated the beautiful cave walls and the sound of the water flowing over the rocks was so soothing."
Right next to The Grotto, you can also find the Pearl District, Texas' trendiest riverside destination boasting boutique shops, gourmet eats, and vibrant events. Note that if you are planning to drive here, there is a public parking lot near The Grotto on Camden Street.