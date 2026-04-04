San Antonio's One-Of-A-Kind Artsy Attraction On The Riverwalk Is A Mystical Sight

Opened in 1941, the San Antonio River Walk is considered to be one of the best attractions in Texas. This scenic destination receives millions of visitors each year and features eateries, access to historical sites , and public art. One creative piece visitors can encounter is The Grotto, located on the River Walk's Museum Reach, a scenic urban park full of pedestrian trails past noted landmarks. However, this is not your typical work of art. That is, it's not meant to solely be viewed. Instead, it's supposed to be experienced.

Overlooking the water, The Grotto is a manmade cave complete with waterfalls, stalagmites, carvings, and other unique features, offering it a rugged yet mystical quality. Visitors are free to walk through The Grotto and admire the installation's beauty and intricate details, which include hidden etched faces. According to The San Antonio River Foundation, this attraction was constructed in 2009, covers three stories, and took nine months to complete. The whole thing is, believe it or not, made of concrete, a hallmark of creator and artist Carlos Cortes' work. Cortes, who hails from San Antonio, specializes in faux bois — pieces intended to look like they are built with wood or natural materials.

As explained in a San Antonio River Foundation YouTube video, The Grotto provides a break from the heat and a bit of shade for a city that sees warm temperatures and sunny days throughout much of the year. If you're weary from traversing the San Antonio River Walk, take a seat. The Grotto features a bench where you can catch your breath, enjoy the waterfront views, and immerse yourself in the otherworldly vibes.