Near Milwaukee Is A Quaint Midwest Village With German Heritage, Vibrant Parks, And Local Eats

As the name suggests, Germantown is a village northwest of Milwaukee with deep German roots, and that heritage is still visible today. Wisconsin attracted large numbers of German immigrants during the 19th century, and today, roughly 40.5% of the state's population reports German ancestry (according to Wisconsin Public Radio). That influence can still be seen in Wisconsin's food, brewing traditions, festivals, and historic communities.

Germantown is one of the oldest communities in Washington County, and its tourism industry is influenced by its history and traditions. Fachwerkhäuser — or half-timbered houses — can be found in its neighborhoods, and Oktoberfest and Christmas celebrations attract crowds late in the year. German-influenced food and beer are also part of the local dining scene, alongside the broader mix of restaurants found in the Milwaukee suburbs. Meanwhile, the town's parks and recreational facilities provide opportunities to get outside.

Germantown is roughly 20 miles northwest of downtown Milwaukee. Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) is the closest major airport and is approximately a 30-minute drive from the village, depending on traffic, while Madison sits about 80 miles west. A car is the easiest way to get around once you arrive, particularly if you plan to visit the area's parks, golf courses, and attractions outside the village center. Don't forget to spend some time in Milwaukee while you're in the area, which is considered one of the most underrated destinations in America for solo travelers.