Unwritten Rules You Should Know Before Visiting The Midwest

Despite being a huge and varied region in the United States, the Midwest is often stereotyped as little more than "flyover country" — characterized by open fields, small towns, and, well, not much to do. The truth is, that generalization couldn't be more wrong, and you'll find a myriad of Midwest destinations worth visiting more than once. From national lakeshores and expansive wilderness areas to thriving college towns, a trip to the heartland of America is hard to forget.

The U.S. Census Bureau defines the Midwest as 12 states: North and South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio. Like many regions, though, it's fuzzy around the edges and has a lot to do with local industry, agriculture, and physical geography. According to an Emerson College poll, more than half of Wyoming respondents considered themselves to be living in the Midwest, and Colorado wasn't so far behind. Perhaps the Midwest is as much a state of mind as it is a geographic region. And within it, there are certainly sub-regions, such as the Upper Midwest or the Great Plains area. Some places are very urban while others boast some of the sparsest populations in the country — here's looking at you, Dakotas!

Below, explore 14 unwritten rules that illustrate some of the Midwest's most interesting and enduring traits. Protracted farewell rituals, pre-game celebrations, and immense quantities of brandy are just some of the customs that you'll appreciate knowing ahead of time. The author draws on her experience living in and traveling extensively around the region, and we've also consulted blogs, articles, Reddit discussions, and regional tourism sites.