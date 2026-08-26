Between Philly And The Jersey Shore Is New Jersey's Underrated Wildlife Refuge With Scenic Wetlands And Trails
With over 400 land-dwelling species, the Garden State is home to an abundance of diverse wildlife. And tucked among South Jersey's forests is a refuge dedicated to giving some of these animals a second chance. Between Philly and the Jersey Shore, a 171-acre wildlife refuge has been committed to rehabilitating and protecting native animals since 1957. Founded by Jim and Betty Woodford, the Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge takes in injured and vulnerable animals. With nearly 8,000 intakes in 2025 alone, the refuge is known as New Jersey's busiest wildlife rehabilitation hospital. Despite all that activity, the destination remains quiet and uncrowded, making it something of a local hidden gem.
Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge has more to offer than its animal residents. The nonprofit boasts 3 miles of wetland and upland forest trails to explore. Along the way, visitors can learn more about the region's scenic wetlands and the ecosystems they support. The refuge also hosts a variety of programs and special events, so it's worth checking the calendar when planning your visit. "Cedar Run's support of native wildlife and commitment to education is invaluable to the community, and we are so lucky to have them," shared a previous visitor. "It's a hidden gem that everyone should know about."
Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge is open daily and year-round from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m (as of this writing). Located in South Jersey, it makes for an easy day trip for travelers exploring the region or nearby Philadelphia. Out-of-state travelers can fly into Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), which is just 45 minutes away from the refuge. Since camping is not allowed here, travelers can find lodging options in the surrounding towns.
Explore wetland trails around Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge
Hiking is the best way to explore Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge's tranquil wetlands. One previous traveler described the paths here as "multiple nature trails that wind through the woods, crossing over satisfyingly beautiful creeks, and [passing] gorgeous birds." These scenic wetland trails wind around the seven-acre Cedar Lake, which attracts a variety of wildlife. Note that these are not dog-friendly treks, as pets are not allowed in the refuge.
Enjoy the area's verdant scenery with the Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge Trail Loop, a 0.6-mile easy hike through a portion of Woodford's wetlands. There are several wildlife enclosures to see along the trail, so visitors can observe some of the refuge's resident animals along the way. "Very family-friendly trail," shared one hiker. "The trails are carved out well and going off trail is discouraged, but there are few bridges and some good views along with an exhibit of their [well-cared for] animals."
Some of the refuge's trails also offer educational opportunities for young learners as they venture through forest and wetland habitats. The Story Book Trail is a half-mile hike with nature-focused books for children to read along the path. These books are regularly rotated so repeat guests can experience the trail in a whole new light with each visit. This loop trail also features animals like deer, skunks, turkey vultures, and bald eagles. "Great little hidden gem! Excellent for little explorers. The Story Book Trail was a lot of fun!" raved one visitor. After exploring the trails, young visitors can continue the fun in the refuge's nature-themed playroom. For more hiking around the region, visit Wawayanda State Park, a vibrant New Jersey destination with woodland trails.
Meet Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge's furry residents
Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge rehabilitates and provides homes for a variety of New Jersey's local species. "We had a wonderful time visiting the Wildlife Refuge! The scenery is beautiful, and the animals are clearly loved and taken care of. It was great to read about how each animal joined the refuge and their subsequent recovery," shared a previous visitor. Guests can meet several resident animals at the outdoor Wildlife Housing Area. This is home to over 50 creatures that have been injured or cannot survive in the wild, including skunks, hawks, turtles, owls, vultures, and more.
The path to the Wildlife Housing Area is accessible and stroller-friendly, making it easy for families to visit the resident animals. There's also a dedicated indoor Reptile Room located inside the Nature Center, which is home to the refuge's smaller creatures, including snakes and box turtles. For an even more educational experience, Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge hosts field trips, preschool and homeschool classes, and summer camps for young learners. They also have special events throughout the year, including book clubs and adult-only events.
The refuge's entrance fees and additional donations go toward the nonprofit's extensive wildlife rehabilitation, education, and conservation efforts. "Educational. Nice spot to see wild animals up close. The crows talk back to you. Definitely worth donating to, considering the work they do," wrote one guest. For more wildlife watching opportunities in the Garden State, don't miss Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge, one of the most scenic wetland parks on the East Coast for outdoor fun. Or extend your trip by visiting another nearby outdoor escape, the Union Lake Wildlife Management Area, South Jersey's largest lake oasis with fishing, hiking, and boating.