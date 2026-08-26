Between Philly And The Jersey Shore Is New Jersey's Underrated Wildlife Refuge With Scenic Wetlands And Trails

With over 400 land-dwelling species, the Garden State is home to an abundance of diverse wildlife. And tucked among South Jersey's forests is a refuge dedicated to giving some of these animals a second chance. Between Philly and the Jersey Shore, a 171-acre wildlife refuge has been committed to rehabilitating and protecting native animals since 1957. Founded by Jim and Betty Woodford, the Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge takes in injured and vulnerable animals. With nearly 8,000 intakes in 2025 alone, the refuge is known as New Jersey's busiest wildlife rehabilitation hospital. Despite all that activity, the destination remains quiet and uncrowded, making it something of a local hidden gem.

Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge has more to offer than its animal residents. The nonprofit boasts 3 miles of wetland and upland forest trails to explore. Along the way, visitors can learn more about the region's scenic wetlands and the ecosystems they support. The refuge also hosts a variety of programs and special events, so it's worth checking the calendar when planning your visit. "Cedar Run's support of native wildlife and commitment to education is invaluable to the community, and we are so lucky to have them," shared a previous visitor. "It's a hidden gem that everyone should know about."

Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge is open daily and year-round from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m (as of this writing). Located in South Jersey, it makes for an easy day trip for travelers exploring the region or nearby Philadelphia. Out-of-state travelers can fly into Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), which is just 45 minutes away from the refuge. Since camping is not allowed here, travelers can find lodging options in the surrounding towns.