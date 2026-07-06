The 10 Most Scenic Wetland Parks On The East Coast For Outdoor Fun

In the pantheon of America's natural wonders, wetlands tend to get less acclaim than the nation's majestic mountain ranges, otherworldly deserts, or extraordinary forests. And yet, America's wetlands are some of the most ecologically diverse areas of the country. Beyond their ecological significance, America's wetlands are often much more beautiful than given credit for. After all, towering canopies of deep green trees overlooking meandering waterways can be just as soothing a setting as a snow-capped mountain peak. And that's not even mentioning the ample wildlife watching you'll get with the sheer biodiversity found in wetland ecosystems.

America's protected wetlands provide many of the most underrated parks overseen by the National Park System, as well as other agencies like the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. Beyond the federal level, many state and municipal park systems also protect amazing wetland parks for residents and visitors alike to enjoy. These wetland parks are primarily designated to preserve critical ecosystems, but many also offer visitors excellent opportunities for outdoor recreation on land and water. Across the East Coast, travelers who may feel like they're missing out on the magnificent mountains and deserts on the other side of the country can console themselves with some of America's most scenic and activity-rich wetland preserves. Using their combination of beautiful scenery and available activities as a guide, these East Coast national and state parks arguably have the country's most beautiful wetland habitats, and the best opportunities for visitors to explore them with fun outdoor activities.