Under An Hour From Philly Is South Jersey's Largest Lake Oasis With Fishing, Hiking, And Boating

Boating at Union Lake is easy, with a large public boat ramp that can accommodate up to three boats at once. If you have a smaller vessel like a canoe or a kayak, you can launch from the shore. Some things to keep in mind: You can have a motor up to 10 horsepower, and paddleboards are allowed only if you're fishing, since the lake is a part of a wildlife management area.

Each summer, the Union Lake Sailing & Tennis Club holds sailboat races on Sundays, so it could be busy. But the lake is large enough that you should be able to find a quiet corner, if that's what you're looking for. As one person noted on Tripadvisor: "This is our favorite local lake to spend a few hours kayaking and paddleboarding. ... There was plenty [of] space for everyone there (sailing, fishing, etc) when we went on the 4th of July."

When you're exploring the Union Lake area, keep your ears and eyes open for wildlife, particularly birds. Depending on the season, you might spot bald eagles, wild turkeys, summer tanagers, ring-necked ducks, and other species. It's also known as a good place to spot ospreys; you can watch them hunt for fish, with the fish ladder at the dam being a particularly popular spot. In fact, it's where many nature photographers like to go in spring and summer, hoping for a good shot of the striking birds. You might also see otters and beavers during your visit, and as the weather warms up in spring, you'll be serenaded by the songs of frogs and toads.