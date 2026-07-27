Under An Hour From Philly Is South Jersey's Largest Lake Oasis With Fishing, Hiking, And Boating
When you think of getting out on the water in New Jersey, you might automatically think of going to the Jersey Shore. However, you can find plenty of lake fun if you stay inland, like at Union Lake in South Jersey. Less than an hour by car from Philadelphia, Union Lake is nearly 900 acres in size, making it the largest freshwater lake in the region. It's the centerpiece of the Union Lake Wildlife Management Area, which covers a total of 5,206 acres including the forested lands around the park, and it's a fun place to hike, boat, and fish.
When it comes to fishing, Union Lake is known for being a good spot to try and catch smallmouth and largemouth bass along with yellow perch, channel catfish, walleye, and more. You don't even need a boat to fish here; you can try your luck for a catch from the shore or the dock. The fish populations have received a boost thanks to a program where old Christmas trees are used to create fish habitat. The trees are prepped to be submerged, and once they're in the water, they function as nurseries and protected spaces for smaller fish. The fish also get a boost from the fish ladder built into the dam. It allows for migratory fish, like herring and alewife, to make it into the lake, and they provide a food source for some of the larger game fish.
Boating and birding at New Jersey's Union Lake
Boating at Union Lake is easy, with a large public boat ramp that can accommodate up to three boats at once. If you have a smaller vessel like a canoe or a kayak, you can launch from the shore. Some things to keep in mind: You can have a motor up to 10 horsepower, and paddleboards are allowed only if you're fishing, since the lake is a part of a wildlife management area.
Each summer, the Union Lake Sailing & Tennis Club holds sailboat races on Sundays, so it could be busy. But the lake is large enough that you should be able to find a quiet corner, if that's what you're looking for. As one person noted on Tripadvisor: "This is our favorite local lake to spend a few hours kayaking and paddleboarding. ... There was plenty [of] space for everyone there (sailing, fishing, etc) when we went on the 4th of July."
When you're exploring the Union Lake area, keep your ears and eyes open for wildlife, particularly birds. Depending on the season, you might spot bald eagles, wild turkeys, summer tanagers, ring-necked ducks, and other species. It's also known as a good place to spot ospreys; you can watch them hunt for fish, with the fish ladder at the dam being a particularly popular spot. In fact, it's where many nature photographers like to go in spring and summer, hoping for a good shot of the striking birds. You might also see otters and beavers during your visit, and as the weather warms up in spring, you'll be serenaded by the songs of frogs and toads.
Hiking at Union Lake
Hiking at Union Lake is a bit of a choose-your-own-adventure experience. You can get a good view of the expanse of the lake from the dock itself, and you can also explore the woodlands along the west side of the lake. There are miles of well-used trails that loop through the landscape; however, they are unmarked and don't have official names. You can find maps of the most-used trails on websites like AllTrails. Since the trails aren't marked, and since they connect and criss-cross each other, it would probably be a good idea to track your progress via GPS on your phone or another device, especially if it's your first time hiking there. The area is also open to hunting, so wear bright colors when you're out on a hike.
Union Lake is in Millville, a fun escape with small-town charm, and it's home to the popular New Jersey Motorsports Park. While you're in South New Jersey, you should also check out Cape May, America's oldest seaside resort town. It's just an hour from Union Lake. For more places to fish in the region, head to the coast to Ventnor City Fishing Pier, where you can go saltwater fishing.