Sandwiched Between Liverpool And Manchester Is A Scenic Lake Escape With Swimming, Boating, And Trails

When visiting England, you can easily gravitate to its cities and towns. However, the country is also blessed with some enticing nature escapes. One such place sits practically in the middle of two of England's more touristic cities. Pennington Flash Nature Reserve (aka Pennington Flash Country Park) is a sprawling natural playground under one hour's drive from both Manchester and Liverpool. Located on the edge of Leigh, a town in Greater Manchester, its most prominent feature is the 173-acre lake called Pennington Flash.

Part of The Flashes of Wigan and Leigh National Nature Reserve (over 1,820 acres of former coal mines that are now protected natural habitats), Pennington Flash is renowned for its beautiful wetland scenery, wildlife, and generally picturesque nature. All this has come about due to flash flooding — a happy accident of sorts that has resulted in an ecologically significant area now supporting endangered willow tit populations, as well as various other birds and animals. For locals and visitors, the reserve offers a unique way to escape amongst nature and enjoy outdoor recreation.

The scenery at Pennington Flash lives up to The Flashes of Wigan's rare designation as a National Nature Reserve (NNR). Ducks, geese, swans, and various other water birds float on the lake's calm surface, encircled by distant trees and shrubs. The water is an enticing green color on sunny days, and pathways lead you though the trees and along its shoreline. Pennington Flash Nature Reserve also has bird hides (huts for observing birds) where you can survey the various species that live along the sprawling lake. "Pennington Flash Nature Reserve is an absolute gem [...] The natural scenery is truly breathtaking, and it's so peaceful," one visitor wrote in a Google review.