Forget Lake Tahoe, Visit California's Crystal-Clear Lakes Basin With Less-Crowded Sierra Nevada Hiking

The Treasure Lakes Trail is not intended for casual hikers. The entire hike totals between 5.3 and 5.6 miles, with elevation reaching up to 11,200 feet at the upper Treasure Lakes. According to Hiking and Walking, the Treasure Lakes Trail is "moderately strenuous," and the elevation gain along the hike is 1,380 feet (although AllTrails reports 1,371 feet and Modern Hiker lists 1,465 feet). In other words, hikers can expect a solid workout when traversing the trail, but it's a rewarding one.

The trailhead is located at the end of South Lake Road near the picnic area, right next to its namesake body of water (about a 30-minute drive from Bishop, the trendy, high desert California city perfect for adventurers). The Treasure Lakes Trail shares its trailhead with the Bishop Pass Trail, following the same path until branching off just after it enters the John Muir Wilderness. At the 0.8-mile junction, the Treasure Lakes Trail truly begins. After about a 650-foot ascent, hikers reach the lower Treasure Lakes, located at the base of Mount Goode, Mount Thompson, and Hurd Peak. A separate trail that connects the lakes continues to the Upper Treasure Lakes, which, according to Hiking and Walking, involves climbing a steep drainage and a granite escarpment.

Whether you make it to the upper lakes or stay in the lower pools, the crystal-clear waters are beautiful sights, as granite rocks spotted with snow surround the basins. Alpine lakes are naturally clear due to low nutrient levels (which prevents algae growth) and sources like melting snowpacks. According to Modern Hiker, the alpine waters are especially refreshing in the summer but can be quite cold in the fall.