Forget Lake Tahoe, Visit California's Crystal-Clear Lakes Basin With Less-Crowded Sierra Nevada Hiking
California's Sierra Nevada mountain range is home to many scenic lakes, but for decades, one has stood out above the rest: Lake Tahoe. Even travelers who have never set foot in the Sierra Nevadas have likely heard of Lake Tahoe, which holds the distinction of being the largest alpine lake in North America. Of course, with prestige comes overtourism. Fortunately, for tourists who don't want to compete for parking along its shores, the tranquil waters of the Treasure Lakes basin offer a quieter, more serene Sierras experience.
Located near the city of Bishop, California, the Treasure Lakes comprise a series of small pools framed by the Sierra Nevada's towering mountain peaks, tucked within the expansive Inyo National Forest. The trail that leads visitors to the lakes is often less crowded than the Sierra's more famous hikes, making it a hidden gem for hikers looking to discover new areas within California's most iconic mountain range. While none of the Treasure Lakes you'll encounter on the hike come close to rivaling Lake Tahoe in size or fame, the scenery they provide is no less memorable.
Hiking to the Treasure Lakes
The Treasure Lakes Trail is not intended for casual hikers. The entire hike totals between 5.3 and 5.6 miles, with elevation reaching up to 11,200 feet at the upper Treasure Lakes. According to Hiking and Walking, the Treasure Lakes Trail is "moderately strenuous," and the elevation gain along the hike is 1,380 feet (although AllTrails reports 1,371 feet and Modern Hiker lists 1,465 feet). In other words, hikers can expect a solid workout when traversing the trail, but it's a rewarding one.
The trailhead is located at the end of South Lake Road near the picnic area, right next to its namesake body of water (about a 30-minute drive from Bishop, the trendy, high desert California city perfect for adventurers). The Treasure Lakes Trail shares its trailhead with the Bishop Pass Trail, following the same path until branching off just after it enters the John Muir Wilderness. At the 0.8-mile junction, the Treasure Lakes Trail truly begins. After about a 650-foot ascent, hikers reach the lower Treasure Lakes, located at the base of Mount Goode, Mount Thompson, and Hurd Peak. A separate trail that connects the lakes continues to the Upper Treasure Lakes, which, according to Hiking and Walking, involves climbing a steep drainage and a granite escarpment.
Whether you make it to the upper lakes or stay in the lower pools, the crystal-clear waters are beautiful sights, as granite rocks spotted with snow surround the basins. Alpine lakes are naturally clear due to low nutrient levels (which prevents algae growth) and sources like melting snowpacks. According to Modern Hiker, the alpine waters are especially refreshing in the summer but can be quite cold in the fall.
A less-crowded alternative to Lake Tahoe
No one can dispute the fact that Lake Tahoe is a world-class destination with plenty to see and do. However, its name recognition has brought with it the heavy traffic and commercial development, an expected outcome for a destination that attracts nearly 15 million visitors each year. In contrast, the Treasure Lakes Basin offers a completely different experience. Its hidden-gem status ensures that visitors enjoy an authentic High Sierra adventure, free from the development and crowds that affect the more famous lake that lies northwest.
A permit is not required for single-day hikes tot he Treasure Lakes; however, if you plan on spending the night within the Wilderness area, you'll need a permit (excluding the Bishop Pass and John Muir trails). Access is limited to 10 overnight visitors per day and groups must be less than 15 people, so you can embrace the quietness of this trail.
For travelers looking for more hidden gems within the Sierra Nevada, the Steelhead Lake Trail offers a strenuous but rewarding route to a 55-acre alpine lake nestled deep within the Inyo National Forest. If you're in the northern Sierra, consider spending time in the town of Truckee, an under-the-radar mountain hub offering its own adventures, such as kayaking and paddling in the summer and skiing and snowmobiling in the winter.