The Best Tropical Beach Destination That Isn't The Caribbean

When people picture the world's best tropical destinations, it's those postcard-perfect vistas of the Maldives, Bora Bora, or the Seychelles that spring to mind. But we also need big vibes! We need variety! And San Juan del Sur, on Nicaragua's Pacific coast, fits that bill with a lush collection of beaches, stunning nature, wildlife, local culture, and even an invigorating little party scene.

Tropical San Juan del Sur can be as relaxing or active as you make it. The infamous pool/bar crawl Sunday Funday is a traveler favorite and is one of the biggest of its kind in the country. If hiking is your jam, San Juan is the place. The surrounding hills have sweeping viewpoints like the Cristo de la Misericordia statue and its viewing platform, which provides impressive vistas across the bay. Inland, the forest is buzzing with life and is a great spot for bird-watching.

Ultimately, you'll love San Juan del Sur because it's easy to settle into. Walk around town, meet other travelers, eat seafood, catch a sunset, surf, join a yoga class, or head out for a night of drinks. It has a lively social scene with a crowd of surfers, backpackers, couples, families, and remote workers plus plenty of Nicaraguans on weekend trips. Of course, the stunning beaches are the main draw, but the town is really about the mix of sand, surf, sunsets, and nature.