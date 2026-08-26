The Best Tropical Beach Destination That Isn't The Caribbean
When people picture the world's best tropical destinations, it's those postcard-perfect vistas of the Maldives, Bora Bora, or the Seychelles that spring to mind. But we also need big vibes! We need variety! And San Juan del Sur, on Nicaragua's Pacific coast, fits that bill with a lush collection of beaches, stunning nature, wildlife, local culture, and even an invigorating little party scene.
Tropical San Juan del Sur can be as relaxing or active as you make it. The infamous pool/bar crawl Sunday Funday is a traveler favorite and is one of the biggest of its kind in the country. If hiking is your jam, San Juan is the place. The surrounding hills have sweeping viewpoints like the Cristo de la Misericordia statue and its viewing platform, which provides impressive vistas across the bay. Inland, the forest is buzzing with life and is a great spot for bird-watching.
Ultimately, you'll love San Juan del Sur because it's easy to settle into. Walk around town, meet other travelers, eat seafood, catch a sunset, surf, join a yoga class, or head out for a night of drinks. It has a lively social scene with a crowd of surfers, backpackers, couples, families, and remote workers plus plenty of Nicaraguans on weekend trips. Of course, the stunning beaches are the main draw, but the town is really about the mix of sand, surf, sunsets, and nature.
Multiple beaches, multiple beach days
One of the many strengths of San Juan del Sur is that it isn't all centered around one single beach. The town is flanked by neighboring sandy shores, so instead of everyone gathering on one section of coast, folks spread across the nearby beaches. These playas range from busy and developed to quiet and wild. You can hit up a different stretch of coast every day while using San Juan del Sur as a base.
Playa Maderas is a hotspot for surfers — it has restaurants, surf schools, and board rentals, yet the beach is surrounded by nature and doesn't feel overdeveloped. People come mainly to catch waves and hang out. Likewise, Playa Remanso is a busier favorite within easy reach of town. Conversely, Playa Hermosa is peaceful and relatively underdeveloped, the perfect spot for lounging on the sand. Visitors list Playa El Coco, Playa Toro, and Playa Nacascolo as great for swimming, while Playa Marsella also has water that's usually calm, making it a good choice for those traveling with young kids. The main drag, San Juan del Sur Beach, is the center of town and of course the busiest. Nevertheless, the calm bay is an idyllic spot for watching the sunset.
The Pacific Ocean provides opportunities to spot marine life, and San Juan del Sur is blessed with being a breathtaking destination to see sea turtles. La Flor Wildlife Refuge, just south of San Juan del Sur, has a protected stretch of coastline that is visited by sea turtles during nesting season. Local ranger guides take you out to watch the hatching baby turtles crawl out into the ocean. You can book that experience via Tripadvisor, if you wish. Weaving wildlife fun can be a core part of this trip, not a separate side quest.
Beyond the beach days, what to do in San Juan del Sur
San Juan del Sur is close to Lake Nicaragua, the world's only freshwater lake where oceanic creatures thrive. The lake makes for a dazzling day trip, particularly if you're keen to see some of the country's volcanos. And while Nicaragua might not be a country that springs to mind when you're mulling over the world's best destinations for wellness, its yoga scene is as vibrant as the next Central American beach town's. Zen Yoga is a brilliant studio that's been in town for over seven years.
Surfing is the main activity that pulls active types into town, whether experienced or down to take lessons for the first time. From San Juan del Sur you can also head out into the Pacific Ocean on fishing trips, but be wary of the swell and be prepared for seasickness even if you're an experienced angler. The waves here are no joke. Local company Ocean Surf & Sport is who you want to hire for such a voyage with half- or full-day fishing charters. After a busy trip at sea, it would be rude not to dive into the local seafood scene, which you can explore in any beachside restaurant.
San Juan del Sur sits about 80 miles south of Managua and 60 miles southwest of Granada. It's pretty close to the Costa Rican border, so you can easily take a trip that includes both countries. For most travelers, the easiest way to get to San Juan del Sur is via Augusto C. Sandino International Airport (MGA) in Managua, Nicaragua's main international airport. From the airport, San Juan del Sur is a 2.5- to 3-hour private transfer. You can also grab a shared shuttle or chicken bus (as the locals call them) which are super cheap but involves a local transfer.