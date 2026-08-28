This Affordable City Near Savannah, Georgia Is An Underrated Getaway With Local Eats And Outdoor Fun
Savannah is consistently rated as one of the top places to visit in the U.S., with its picturesque historic district, outstanding restaurants, lively nightlife, and even an occasional ghost sighting or two. But just 19 miles north of the bustling Southern town, you'll find quieter, outdoorsy (and more affordable) Rincon, Georgia, which is also worth a gander when traveling to the state's beautiful coastal region.
Rincon is a suburb of Savannah and a growing commuter town with approximately 12,000 residents. The city is easy to reach, conveniently located about 15 miles from the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport. If you're driving, you'll take Interstate 95 to State Route 21-N.
Throughout the year, Rincon offers a few fun (and free or low-cost) local events, such as the summertime Effingham County Fair and fall's Bucktoberfest, a two-day Oktoberfest-themed event with a rodeo. Fall is also when Madrac Farms hosts its annual pumpkin patch for an extra seasonal dose of outdoor family fun. The town has a variety of casual, locally owned restaurants serving up Southern hospitality with hearty comfort food, fresh seafood, or pub-style bites. While the town doesn't have much else to offer on its own, it is close to major hotels, natural areas, and wildlife reserves for outdoor exploration — and you can drive to Savannah in about 30 minutes.
Outdoor adventures and where to dine in Rincon
Outdoor recreation is one of the best things to do in Rincon, with Ebenezer Creek at the top of the list. The 13-mile-long scenic backwater route is a tributary of the Savannah River and is lined with old-growth tupelo and cypress trees. It's a quiet place for canoeing or kayaking, an excellent spot for birdwatching, and it's free to visit. If you have your own boat, you can access the creek at the Tommy Long Landing, located about 8 miles north of the center of town. The landing is an excellent launch site for paddlers, and it has restrooms and picnic benches. If you need to rent equipment or prefer to explore the waterway with a professional guide, consider booking a private tour with Backwater Expeditions.
For history buffs, Rincon is home to the Georgia Salzburger Society Museum, filled with artifacts pertaining to the European settlers who reached the Georgia shore in 1734. The Salzburgers, as they were known, named their community New Ebenezer, and the church they built between 1767 and 1769 still stands today. The Colonial red brick Jerusalem Lutheran Church is the oldest church in Georgia — and the congregation has worshiped in the same building since the 1700s. The museum and church grounds are host to events throughout the year, including the annual Heritage Day Festival and Heritage Weekends.
When it comes to dining, there's no shortage of laidback eateries around town. If you're craving fresh seafood, check out The Tin Fin Restaurant, the No. 1 restaurant in town with 4.3 stars on Tripadvisor. The menu here features the region's signature Lowcountry and Southern specialties, including shrimp and grits, a Lowcountry seafood boil, and lump crab cakes. Reviewers on Yelp and Google Maps also enjoy the generous sandwiches and burgers at 108 Alehouse and the hearty Southern home cooking (especially the fried chicken) at Ms. Jeans Restaurant.
Exploring the outdoors and day-tripping to Savannah
Rincon sits just west of the scenic Savannah National Wildlife Refuge, making it an ideal base for a visit. The more than 30,000-acre refuge is a critical habitat for the diverse local wildlife, including bobcats, wild turkeys, alligators, migratory birds, and many other species. The visitor center is located approximately 15 miles from Rincon in Hardeeville, South Carolina. You'll want to stop there first before heading out on the 4.5-mile-long Laurel Hill Wildlife Drive, one of the best ways to see the landscape. Hiking, biking, birding, and geocaching are other popular activities at the refuge — and there's no entrance fee.
You can also head over to Savannah for an afternoon or evening to check out the charming shops and waterfront dining along Savannah's River Street. Savannah has a vibrant local music scene, live concerts, and other special events. Ghost hunters will want to grab lunch at one of the oldest buildings in the city and, reportedly, the most haunted one as well. The Pirates' House is one of Savannah's oldest restaurants. The historic tavern dates back to 1753 and is said to have inspired Robert Louis Stevenson's classic novel, "Treasure Island."
For accommodations, there are listings on Vrbo and Airbnb in Rincon, or you can opt for one of the nearby chain hotels. Several properties cost less than $100 per night and are only about 8 miles from town in Port Wentworth, Georgia. If you're a camper, Ebenezer Fish Camp is an overnight site for tents, RVs, campervans, and other equipment. The 18-acre property features two boat ramps, fishing, swimming, and wildlife viewing (including at their sanctuary for rehabilitated animals) — or you can just kick back, relax, and enjoy the scenery at Ebenezer Creek. Prices start at just $34 per night.