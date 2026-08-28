This Affordable City Near Savannah, Georgia Is An Underrated Getaway With Local Eats And Outdoor Fun

Outdoor recreation is one of the best things to do in Rincon, with Ebenezer Creek at the top of the list. The 13-mile-long scenic backwater route is a tributary of the Savannah River and is lined with old-growth tupelo and cypress trees. It's a quiet place for canoeing or kayaking, an excellent spot for birdwatching, and it's free to visit. If you have your own boat, you can access the creek at the Tommy Long Landing, located about 8 miles north of the center of town. The landing is an excellent launch site for paddlers, and it has restrooms and picnic benches. If you need to rent equipment or prefer to explore the waterway with a professional guide, consider booking a private tour with Backwater Expeditions.

For history buffs, Rincon is home to the Georgia Salzburger Society Museum, filled with artifacts pertaining to the European settlers who reached the Georgia shore in 1734. The Salzburgers, as they were known, named their community New Ebenezer, and the church they built between 1767 and 1769 still stands today. The Colonial red brick Jerusalem Lutheran Church is the oldest church in Georgia — and the congregation has worshiped in the same building since the 1700s. The museum and church grounds are host to events throughout the year, including the annual Heritage Day Festival and Heritage Weekends.

When it comes to dining, there's no shortage of laidback eateries around town. If you're craving fresh seafood, check out The Tin Fin Restaurant, the No. 1 restaurant in town with 4.3 stars on Tripadvisor. The menu here features the region's signature Lowcountry and Southern specialties, including shrimp and grits, a Lowcountry seafood boil, and lump crab cakes. Reviewers on Yelp and Google Maps also enjoy the generous sandwiches and burgers at 108 Alehouse and the hearty Southern home cooking (especially the fried chicken) at Ms. Jeans Restaurant.