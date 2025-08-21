This Picturesque Southern Waterfront Walk In Savannah Offers Charming Shops And Waterfront Dining

Along with Forsyth Park, Savannah's oldest and most romantic park with Parisian inspiration and charm, River Street is one of the most iconic landmarks in the city. Many of the hand-laid cobblestones you see today date back to the late 18th and early 19th centuries, when ships from Europe arrived at Savannah's port. These heavy stones were originally used to stabilize the ships and were later repurposed to pave River Street. Around the same time, River Street served as a major hub for the cotton industry, with warehouses and eventually the Cotton Exchange building, lining the waterfront.

River Street's historic role as a center of commerce lives on today in its vibrant mix of shops and artisan storefronts. Golden Hour specializes in one-of-a-kind jewelry, while Outside Savannah sells activewear for the whole family. For last-minute souvenirs or a casual browse, there's no better spot than the River Street Market Place. There's something for every interest here, from hematite jewelry and ceramics to lotion candles and coaster sets.