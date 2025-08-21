This Picturesque Southern Waterfront Walk In Savannah Offers Charming Shops And Waterfront Dining
Along with Forsyth Park, Savannah's oldest and most romantic park with Parisian inspiration and charm, River Street is one of the most iconic landmarks in the city. Many of the hand-laid cobblestones you see today date back to the late 18th and early 19th centuries, when ships from Europe arrived at Savannah's port. These heavy stones were originally used to stabilize the ships and were later repurposed to pave River Street. Around the same time, River Street served as a major hub for the cotton industry, with warehouses and eventually the Cotton Exchange building, lining the waterfront.
River Street's historic role as a center of commerce lives on today in its vibrant mix of shops and artisan storefronts. Golden Hour specializes in one-of-a-kind jewelry, while Outside Savannah sells activewear for the whole family. For last-minute souvenirs or a casual browse, there's no better spot than the River Street Market Place. There's something for every interest here, from hematite jewelry and ceramics to lotion candles and coaster sets.
Explore bars, restaurants, and shops along Savannah's waterfront
Rain or shine, the bars and restaurants along River Street don't disappoint. Vic's On the River is a go-to for fine dining in a romantic setting, housed in a restored 19th-century cotton warehouse with exposed brick and large windows that overlook the river. Another local favorite is The Cotton Exchange Tavern, known for its freshly caught seafood and hearty dishes like tybee crab chowder and cajun tortellini. If you're up for a short walk of about 20-minutes or so, line up for a table at Mrs. Wilkes Dining Room, Savannah's most iconic restaurant that is only open for three hours but draws celebrities and lines out the door.
If you're hoping to snap the perfect aerial shot of the river, head to one of River Street's rooftop bars. Top Deck Bar offers sweeping views of the Savannah River and is a relaxing way to end a day of sightseeing. Pair the view with light bites or a seasonal craft cocktail. Myrtle & Rose Rooftop Bar also boasts expansive river views, but with a more plush, garden-like setup. Sunset is a busy time for rooftops on River Street, so try to get there on the earlier side if possible.
Planning your trip to Savannah
Driving is often the most convenient way to reach Savannah from other locations on the East Coast. Non-stop flights to Savannah operate daily from more than a dozen major U.S. hubs, including Atlanta, Charlotte, and Dallas. There is public transportation in Savannah in the form of buses and trolleys, although if you prefer to have your own set of wheels, consider renting a car at the airport or exploring rental options elsewhere.
There's no shortage of places to stay near Savannah's waterfront, from high-end hotels to more budget-friendly stays. With hundreds of positive reviews and a 9.0 rating on Booking.com, the East Bay Inn, part of the Historic Inns of Savannah Collection, is a great option. This boutique hotel features plush bath amenities and bathrobes in the rooms, and is conveniently located just a few short blocks from River Street. The Drayton Hotel Savannah by Hilton, is another luxury hotel just a few doors down. Couples, in particular, rate this hotel highly. For a more affordable stay, a room at the Fairfield Inn & Suites Savannah Downtown Historic District is a safe bet. It's slightly farther from the riverfront but still in the heart of the city.