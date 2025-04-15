England's Northernmost County Boasts Scenic Landscapes, Castles, And Shops Right On Scotland's Border

England is bursting with attractions. From the underrated art and shopping of Manchester all the way to the big sights and sounds of London, it's a nation of bucket-list draws as diverse as Buckingham Palace and Tintagel, an enigmatic Cornish town with pasties and Arthurian history. For nature lovers and culture buffs alike, there's one county in the far north of England ­— as far north as it's possible to go before you hop over into Scotland, in fact — that offers mighty medieval fortresses, landscapes you'll never forget, and a touch of local shopping for good measure. Welcome to Northumberland!

That might all sound as if it's a world far off the beaten path, but this part of England isn't at all difficult to reach. Jet into Newcastle International Airport to land no more than a few minutes' drive from the southern borders of the county. Or combine your jaunt here with a visit to one of the best sightseeing walks in Europe by heading to Edinburgh and driving south from there — it a little over an hour's journey to the northern border with Northumberland from the Scottish capital.

However you decide to travel, you'll be greeted by a 1,935-square-mile county, where, according to the Northumberland County Council, a whopping 97% of the land is classed as rural. That's plenty of space to fit in vast swathes of untouched countryside, including the waterfall-carved volcanic domes of the Cheviot Hills and the 410-square-mile Northumberland National Park, with its seemingly endless moorlands and heather-covered ridges.