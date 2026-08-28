Washington's Former Tree Farm Outside Seattle Is Now A Park With Scenic Wetlands, Wildlife, And Trails

Seattle may be best known for its downtown skyline, a diverse coffee scene (including the world's first Starbucks), and panoramic Puget Sound views, but it also has plenty of green spaces that invite outdoor exploration year-round. There are a whopping 489-plus parks in the city — with some perched along the waters of Lake Washington and others offering walks through old-growth forests. This lush beauty extends beyond the city limits, where outdoor lovers can find scenic areas to explore on a refreshing day trip. One such woodsy retreat is the Paradise Valley Recreation Area, about 26 miles northeast of downtown.

Located in Snohomish County, the recreation area engulfs 793 acres of woodlands, wetlands, and gently rolling hills, with miles of mixed-use trails meandering through the reserve. "A jungle like experience. Love going in there for a refreshing walk!" writes one Google reviewer. These thickets of trees are what brought loggers to this region in the 1800s — including the Lloyd family, who homesteaded the particular piece of land that is now this reserve. They managed pasture farms and logged portions of this expansive property at different times, selling the plentiful timber for lumber production. It wasn't until 2000 that this once-private tree farm was acquired and developed for recreational fun, finally opening to the public in 2009.

Today, the picturesque setting is easy on the eyes — imagine lush green ferns framing the paths, songbirds darting through moss-covered groves, or filtered sunlight dancing through the quiet of the forest. The reserve is free to enter, Fido-friendly, and opens sharp at 7 a.m. daily. The trail system is the main way to explore, so bring your hiking boots, bikes, or horses, as there are options for everyone.