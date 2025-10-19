This Seattle-Area City Is Washington's Lakeside Utopia With Unrivaled Trails, Global Eats, And Local Craft Beer

If you're the outdoorsy type, you're probably looking for cities where you can combine your love of nature with world-class amenities and attractions. In the United States, one of the best options is Seattle, which was named America's most "outdoor-friendly" city. However, if you want to skip the crowds, just go a little east and you'll find the idyllic lakeside city of Sammamish.

Situated just north of Issaquah, the gateway to Seattle's Alps, Sammamish has all the trappings of the Emerald City but without the high prices and tourists. There are gorgeous hiking trails galore, international cuisines that will tickle your taste buds, and it wouldn't be a Pacific Northwest city without some local craft beer. Essentially, you can get the full Seattle experience without actually being in the big city.

As a bonus, since the city of Sammamish is next to a massive lake, you can indulge in various water activities, such as relaxing on the beach, swimming, fishing, or boating. The lakefront also features peaceful parks and wooded trails that let you stay immersed in nature without straying far from town. So, if a quiet vacation full of green spaces and tasty eats sounds appealing, the underrated Sammamish might be for you.