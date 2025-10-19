This Seattle-Area City Is Washington's Lakeside Utopia With Unrivaled Trails, Global Eats, And Local Craft Beer
If you're the outdoorsy type, you're probably looking for cities where you can combine your love of nature with world-class amenities and attractions. In the United States, one of the best options is Seattle, which was named America's most "outdoor-friendly" city. However, if you want to skip the crowds, just go a little east and you'll find the idyllic lakeside city of Sammamish.
Situated just north of Issaquah, the gateway to Seattle's Alps, Sammamish has all the trappings of the Emerald City but without the high prices and tourists. There are gorgeous hiking trails galore, international cuisines that will tickle your taste buds, and it wouldn't be a Pacific Northwest city without some local craft beer. Essentially, you can get the full Seattle experience without actually being in the big city.
As a bonus, since the city of Sammamish is next to a massive lake, you can indulge in various water activities, such as relaxing on the beach, swimming, fishing, or boating. The lakefront also features peaceful parks and wooded trails that let you stay immersed in nature without straying far from town. So, if a quiet vacation full of green spaces and tasty eats sounds appealing, the underrated Sammamish might be for you.
What to expect when visiting Sammamish, Washington
Since this lakeside city is full of greenery, it's perfect for hiking enthusiasts. Sammamish has an abundance of parks both in and surrounding the city, such as Pine Lake Park, Beaver Lake Park, Soaring Eagle Regional Park, and Lake Sammamish State Park. Each of these spots has hiking trails that vary from mild to moderate, so no matter your fitness level, you can enjoy the great outdoors. Or, if you really want to get your steps in, you can tackle the East Lake Sammamish Trail, which spans 14 miles and traverses the lake's eastern shore. There's also a bike path if you prefer to ride instead of walking.
Spending all day hiking can work up quite an appetite, and fortunately, Sammamish delivers on exceptional restaurants. Most of them are centralized around the corner of 28th Ave and 8th St, where you'll find international cuisine like Vinason Pho Kitchen, Mommy's Kitchen Indian By Nature, Thai Trio, and Big Fish Sushi. Further south, there's also Tanoor, which specializes in Lebanese dishes.
After filling your belly, you might want to wash down your delicious meal with a pint of cold, craft beer. There are three main options available. First, there's Pine Lake Ale House, boasting fresh beers and signature cocktails, right next to most of the city's eateries. Next, there's Big Block Brewing, which has its own 4,000 square-foot beer garden by Lake Sammamish. Finally, there's Formula Brewing, which offers new beers every single month, and can be found at the southern tip of the city just off Highway 90.
Planning a vacation to Sammamish, Washington
Fortunately, as a suburb of Seattle, Sammamish is close to the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Once you arrive, it's about a 45-minute drive northeast. However, you can choose which route to take around Lake Sammamish. If you're trying to buy some souvenirs, you might want to pass through the city of Bellevue, home to the world-class shopping Mecca on the other side of Lake Washington. Alternatively, you can take the south route and pass next to Issaquah.
Oddly enough, Sammamish doesn't have any chain hotels or motels within its borders, but you can find various vacation rentals scattered throughout. If you prefer staying at a hotel, you can book rooms in Bellevue or Issaquah, which are close enough to provide easy access to the city.
As with the rest of the greater Seattle area, Sammamish tends to get cold and wet during the fall and winter. So, if you want to enjoy the hiking trails, fabulous parks, and lakeside activities, the best time to visit is during the spring and summer. On average, the city doesn't get much hotter than 80 degrees Fahrenheit during the summer months, so it's much more balmy and accommodating than other summertime vacation destinations.