Sandwiched Between Buffalo And Detroit Is Canada's Gorgeous Great Lakes Park With Beachy Fun
Soak up the sun with a trip to a Canadian beach tucked away between Detroit, Michigan, and Buffalo, New York. Turkey Point Provincial Park, situated on Lake Erie, is worth a visit, whether it's for a quick beach stop or a camping getaway. It takes about two hours to get to the park from Buffalo and just over three hours from Detroit. The entry cost for visitors is $21 per car for the main parking lot.
The main beach along the top of Lake Erie stretches out over a mile, allowing for plenty of options for families to post up for the day. It's family-friendly with shallow water and a designated swimming section for kids. The gorgeous shoreline in Norfolk County, Ontario, is actually referred to in the history books as "Ontario's Riviera." The views and beach access bring many visitors in the summer to enjoy activities in the shallow, warm water.
For those who don't want to tear their eyes away from the views, there are a few restaurants along the shoreline to eat at with a view of Lake Erie. Several sit-down restaurants with outdoor seating face the water: Tipsy Pirate Bar & Grill, Turkey Point Hotel Bar & Grill, and Sandbar on the Beach. Nearby Bayview Restaurant & Variety Store offers a more grab-and-go style menu, with picnic tables facing the bay.
Camp among the trees at Turkey Point
A great way to explore the park and enjoy the peaceful escape is to camp among the trees. There are three campgrounds within the park and more than 200 campsites available to book. One of the highlights of the campsites at Turkey Point Provincial Park is that they are shaded by trees, with some helping create extra privacy from your neighboring campsites.
The campgrounds are equipped with several amenities, and there are sites with or without electricity. You can either camp in a tent or your RV/trailer. Campsites are $38 USD per night for a non-electric site and $43 USD per night for electricity. The campgrounds have both vault toilets (more rustic) and flush toilets, so if it's important to you to be near a flush toilet, choose your campsite based on its location. Some reviews on Google and Tripadvisor do mention the bathrooms not being cleaned frequently enough, so that's something to keep in mind when planning your trip.
One former Tripadvisor camper gives a pro tip to try and choose a campsite further away from Turkey Point Road, to reduce the amount of traffic noise you hear. Campers who prefer quieter campsites overall can also check out the designated section of campsites, which are generator-free and "radio-free." This means you're not allowed to play loud music on speakers. However, note that campers who want to head over to the beach have to take a short drive over due to the size of the park.
Several ways to explore Turkey Point
Along with swimming at the beach, there are many ways to enjoy Turkey Point Provincial Park. Get out on the water by bringing your own boat or renting one nearby. Just down the shoreline from Turkey Point Beach is Waveline Recreation, a rental shop with Sea-Doos, jet boats, and pontoon boats for rent. If you're feeling adventurous, you can even try flyboarding, where you fly up into the air powered by water. If you have your own boat, there is a boat launch at Turkey Point Marine Basin.
Bikers can explore the park on the paved roads or look to nearby mountain biking trails. The Turkey Point Mountain Bike Club maintains extensive trails throughout the park, making it a fun spot to test out some trails as a beginner or spend hours exploring the network of trails. There are even more mountain biking trails at Long Point Eco-Adventures. This outdoor adventure company is just six minutes away from the park and has a ziplining excursion with 8 zip lines and a 400-foot rappel that overlook Turkey Point.
In the park, there are several hiking trails where you can also keep an eye out for migratory birds. If you're looking for more Canadian adventures, a thriving park on Lake Erie has more opportunities for birdwatching, hiking, and fishing. There are also several communities along Lake Erie to check out, including one known for its tasty eats, outdoor fun, and historic estate, and another that turns into a biker paradise every Friday the 13th.