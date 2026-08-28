Sandwiched Between Buffalo And Detroit Is Canada's Gorgeous Great Lakes Park With Beachy Fun

A great way to explore the park and enjoy the peaceful escape is to camp among the trees. There are three campgrounds within the park and more than 200 campsites available to book. One of the highlights of the campsites at Turkey Point Provincial Park is that they are shaded by trees, with some helping create extra privacy from your neighboring campsites.

The campgrounds are equipped with several amenities, and there are sites with or without electricity. You can either camp in a tent or your RV/trailer. Campsites are $38 USD per night for a non-electric site and $43 USD per night for electricity. The campgrounds have both vault toilets (more rustic) and flush toilets, so if it's important to you to be near a flush toilet, choose your campsite based on its location. Some reviews on Google and Tripadvisor do mention the bathrooms not being cleaned frequently enough, so that's something to keep in mind when planning your trip.

One former Tripadvisor camper gives a pro tip to try and choose a campsite further away from Turkey Point Road, to reduce the amount of traffic noise you hear. Campers who prefer quieter campsites overall can also check out the designated section of campsites, which are generator-free and "radio-free." This means you're not allowed to play loud music on speakers. However, note that campers who want to head over to the beach have to take a short drive over due to the size of the park.