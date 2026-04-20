Canada's Family-Friendly Lake Erie Beach Town That Turns Into A Biker's Paradise Every Friday 13th

The tradition of motorcyclists gathering in Port Dover on Friday the 13th goes back to 1981, according to the event website. It started out with just around 25 people, but you can expect much bigger crowds for the occasion these days — one Friday the 13th in 2025 saw gatherings of over 100,000 people, as one constable told CTV News. The number is even more striking when you consider that Port Dover's year-round population was under 8,000 as of 2021. But the event is maintained by both the town and Norfolk County, so there are measures to keep people safe and orderly, like blocking off roads from car traffic.

From past events, both Main Street and Nelson Street in Port Dover's center have been completely closed to cars and bikes, with some blocks in between cordoned off for vendors and beer tents. There are designated spots for motorcycle parking, so you can see rows and rows of bikes on a walk through the town. One rider who went to a past event said on Reddit, "There are lots of vendors selling bike merchandise. People are generally chatty and friendly. There are a lot of bikes there, and it gets pretty busy."

The town has also hosted a lineup of bands playing on a stage for the whole day. Another unique way to experience Friday the 13th in Port Dover is to camp out at one of the designated spots provided — one at Lions Silver Lake Park, near the event's center, and one at Kinsman Park.