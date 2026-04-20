Canada's Family-Friendly Lake Erie Beach Town That Turns Into A Biker's Paradise Every Friday 13th
Every Friday the 13th, Port Dover transforms from a laid-back lakeside town to a rumbling sea of motorcycles. The motorcycle tradition in this small Ontario city attracts thousands of bikers, with streets closing to cars, and vendors lining them to provide food and beer. Port Dover sits on the coast of Lake Erie, on Ontario's southern border, a shore that lends itself to being "Ontario's unofficial beach capital" in the Niagara Region. The shoreline of the lake gives Port Dover that unique combination of family beach days in between the occasional biker rallies.
Even if you don't come for the biker rally, Port Dover offers plenty to do for visitors to enjoy its waterfront charm. The Port Dover Beach is a well-loved spot to go swimming or relax at the water-facing restaurant. It was described by one Reddit user as "family-friendly, clean, and walkable." It also features a pier with a pretty, squat lighthouse at the end of it. You could venture further into Lake Erie with a fishing charter — Port Dover has been quite well-known, historically, for its freshwater fishing. Or, head into the town to check out its historic sites, like the Cliff Site National Historic Site of Canada, or take pictures at the Lynn River Falls.
Experience Port Dover's Friday the 13th motorcycle rallies
The tradition of motorcyclists gathering in Port Dover on Friday the 13th goes back to 1981, according to the event website. It started out with just around 25 people, but you can expect much bigger crowds for the occasion these days — one Friday the 13th in 2025 saw gatherings of over 100,000 people, as one constable told CTV News. The number is even more striking when you consider that Port Dover's year-round population was under 8,000 as of 2021. But the event is maintained by both the town and Norfolk County, so there are measures to keep people safe and orderly, like blocking off roads from car traffic.
From past events, both Main Street and Nelson Street in Port Dover's center have been completely closed to cars and bikes, with some blocks in between cordoned off for vendors and beer tents. There are designated spots for motorcycle parking, so you can see rows and rows of bikes on a walk through the town. One rider who went to a past event said on Reddit, "There are lots of vendors selling bike merchandise. People are generally chatty and friendly. There are a lot of bikes there, and it gets pretty busy."
The town has also hosted a lineup of bands playing on a stage for the whole day. Another unique way to experience Friday the 13th in Port Dover is to camp out at one of the designated spots provided — one at Lions Silver Lake Park, near the event's center, and one at Kinsman Park.
The beach and other family-friendly activities in Port Dover
While there's certainly nothing stopping you from bringing the whole family to a Friday the 13th bike rally, Port Dover does have some other options for enjoying a visit in the town without the noise and crowds. A small part of Port Dover Beach is open to the public for swimming and basking on the sand. Some have even gone kite-surfing here — the Great Lakes sometimes produce ocean-like waves. Travel blogger Wandering Sophia noted that the beach can get quite packed on weekends, but she called the neighboring pier a "must-do" and "a great sunset and photo spot." The pier is also a popular spot for fishing for perch and bass.
If you're drawn to the arts and history, then you may want to take a look at what's playing at Port Dover's Lighthouse Theatre. It stages a mix of plays and live music. Another potentially worthwhile stop for the history-minded is a five-minute walk away, the Port Dover Harbor Museum. It covers the town's history, with a particular lens on its fishing past. And if the museum makes you crave some fish to eat, you could walk five minutes down to Knechtels, a seafood restaurant that serves perch and pickerel pulled from Lake Erie. It has a solid 4.4-star average rating on Google, with lots of praise for its fish and chips.
For travelers flying in, the closest commercial airport is the Hamilton International Airport, about a 45-minute drive away. If you're coming from Toronto, it's just under a two-hour drive. You could make a road trip of Ontario's Lake Erie coast and head, afterward, to the sun-soaked destination known as the birthplace of Canadian winemaking.