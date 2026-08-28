This Scenic Park Outside Raleigh Is An Artificial Lake Escape With Fishing, Boating, And Trails

Raleigh, known for its museums, restaurants, and busy downtown, is landlocked, but travelers may be surprised to find a serene destination not far from the city where they can spend an afternoon by the water. About 25 minutes southwest of the North Carolina capital, Harris Lake County Park occupies a 680-acre peninsula in New Hill, North Carolina. The lake feels peaceful and secluded, with its calm waters surrounded by pine forest and tall marsh grasses. On clear days, the water reflects these surrounding trees and the bright blue sky, making a visit even more picturesque. It may look natural, but Harris Lake is actually a reservoir that serves as a water source for the cooling operations at the nearby Shearon Harris Nuclear Power Plant.

The roughly 4,100-acre lake also serves as a popular recreation area and makes for a nice day trip from just about anywhere in the Triangle area. From Raleigh or Cary, visitors primarily follow U.S. Route 1 to Exit 89. Travelers arriving from Durham or Chapel Hill can take NC-540 before reaching U.S. Route 1. Visitors shouldn't arrive expecting to swim. Swimming is prohibited, and the park is designed mostly for activities such as hiking and mountain biking. According to its official brochure, the park also has a fishing pier, a stocked pond, and a car-top launch for kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards.