Near Raleigh Is A Pretty North Carolina Lake Park With Trails, Fishing, And Kayaking

With 220 parks in its city limits, there's no shortage of places to spend time outdoors in Raleigh. Visitors can scour wooded trails for five gargantuan troll statues at the 308-acre Dix Park, see 1,200 blooms at the Raleigh Rose Garden, or relax in historic Moore Square. However, you don't have to go far beyond the capital to find a destination that combines greenery with waterfront recreation. Located in Morrisville about 20 minutes from Raleigh, Lake Crabtree County Park is a convenient escape for travelers exploring the Triangle.

Lake Crabtree County Park brings together several types of outdoor scenery in one place. The grounds include trails, picnic spaces, and access to a 520-acre lake. Visitors may see people gathered near the playgrounds and picnic shelters, while other parts of the park lead into wooded areas. And with Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) just a 5-minute drive away, planes may also occasionally pass overhead.

Those who want to venture beyond the park's green spaces can paddle across the water by kayak, while anglers can cast a line from the shore. However, both activities come with rules visitors should understand before arriving. Here's what to know about kayaking, fishing, and exploring Lake Crabtree County Park's trails.