Near Raleigh Is A Pretty North Carolina Lake Park With Trails, Fishing, And Kayaking
With 220 parks in its city limits, there's no shortage of places to spend time outdoors in Raleigh. Visitors can scour wooded trails for five gargantuan troll statues at the 308-acre Dix Park, see 1,200 blooms at the Raleigh Rose Garden, or relax in historic Moore Square. However, you don't have to go far beyond the capital to find a destination that combines greenery with waterfront recreation. Located in Morrisville about 20 minutes from Raleigh, Lake Crabtree County Park is a convenient escape for travelers exploring the Triangle.
Lake Crabtree County Park brings together several types of outdoor scenery in one place. The grounds include trails, picnic spaces, and access to a 520-acre lake. Visitors may see people gathered near the playgrounds and picnic shelters, while other parts of the park lead into wooded areas. And with Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) just a 5-minute drive away, planes may also occasionally pass overhead.
Those who want to venture beyond the park's green spaces can paddle across the water by kayak, while anglers can cast a line from the shore. However, both activities come with rules visitors should understand before arriving. Here's what to know about kayaking, fishing, and exploring Lake Crabtree County Park's trails.
Explore Lake Crabtree County Park's wooded trails
At Lake Crabtree County Park, there are several ways to explore on foot, but the Lake Trail provides the longest route through the surrounding landscape. The trail forms a loop around Lake Crabtree, partly following the Black Creek and Crabtree Creek greenways before returning hikers to their starting point. One Google reviewer described the trail as flat but said it "still provides the full hiking experience." However, its relatively level terrain doesn't necessarily make it a quick walk, as the official Lake Crabtree County Park brochure recommends setting aside up to three hours for the 6-mile hike. For a shorter walk, visitors can follow the 0.6-mile Old Beech Nature Trail, although it, along with the Lake Trail, may close during muddy conditions.
The park's former 9-mile multi-use trail network permanently closed in June 2025, but mountain bikers can still find riding opportunities near Lake Crabtree. Riders can reach the adjacent 286 Property, which is available for mountain biking, from the Lake Trail. However, the surrounding area will eventually become the Haleys Branch Trails, a proposed 400-acre network with around 14 miles of beginner, intermediate, and advanced routes. In the meantime, if you're searching for another place to enjoy multi-use trails, check out William B. Umstead State Park, located outside of downtown Raleigh.
Kayak and fish on Lake Crabtree
If you want to get out on the Lake Crabtree waters, you can bring a kayak, canoe, or sailboat. Visitors with their own vessels can use one of the park's two public boat-launch areas. If you don't own any gear and are looking for free activities for an affordable weekend trip, the park also offers seasonal rentals at the Lake Crabtree County Park Boat House. From May through September, visitors can borrow various non-gasoline watercraft for up to two hours at no cost on weekends and holidays. You'll just need a valid ID and a signed waiver.
Since rentals are available only on select days, the boat rental area can get busy and wait times can last several hours. A Google reviewer recommended arriving earlier than planned, writing, "One thing to keep in mind is that boating equipment is extremely popular, especially on weekends and nice weather days. If you're planning to rent equipment, arrive at least 30 minutes before opening to have the best chance of getting what you want." Luckily, kayaking isn't the only way to enjoy the lake, as visitors can also spend time fishing.
While fishing is allowed at Lake Crabtree County Park, you can't choose any spot along the bank. Anglers are limited to designated fishing areas, including two near the picnic and amphitheater area and another beyond the boat ramp. However, fishing there comes with a caveat. All fish must be released back into the lake due to a PCB contamination advisory prohibiting visitors from taking fish home to eat. Travelers wanting the option to keep legal catches should consider Lake Badin, a sparkling lake destination with fishing, boating, and camping.