North Carolina's 5 Best Free Activities In Raleigh For An Affordable Weekend Trip

Known as North Carolina's "City In A Park, Raleigh is the state's capital and home to an array of popular attractions, many of which are surprisingly free to enter. The city is known for its commitment to public art, with over 160 pieces, including colorful murals scattered throughout downtown and the trendy Warehouse District.

Several of Raleigh's most celebrated museums also offer free admission, including the massive North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences. For outdoor enthusiasts, just outside downtown Raleigh is William B. Umstead State Park, boasting glistening lakes and multi-use trails.

Add local favorites such as highly rated city parks and even free chocolate tastings, and Raleigh stands out as an ideal destination for an affordable weekend trip. Fly into the city through Raleigh-Durham International Airport, located about 13 miles from downtown. From the airport, it's roughly a 20-minute drive via a taxi or rideshare to the city center to get your weekend started on the cheap.