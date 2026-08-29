Forget Sequoia National Park, Visit California's County Park With Towering Redwoods, Trails, And Fewer Crowds

When people seek ancient, massive trees, they often head to the famous Sequoia National Park and overlook lesser-known locations like Pescadero Creek County Park. This California county park is actually part of the Pescadero Creek Complex, which includes the Sam McDonald, Pescadero Creek, Heritage Grove, and Memorial parks. Equally towering redwoods, lush trails, and fewer crowds can be found in its 8,000+ acres.

You can reach this thickly wooded park by taking a 1 hour, 20-minute drive south from San Francisco, or a 2-hour drive north from Monterey. The area endured heavy logging and was pursued by developers, until Proposition 13 prevented further non-park related development. A current restoration program is in effect on hundreds of acres, with the goal of increasing the health of the forest through the removal of copious dead matter that hinders wildlife populations.

26 miles of trails weave through the parkland, taking you through old-growth forests with few people to encounter. A Google reviewer stated that the trails had "Great trail signs! They are all numbered so it makes it hard to get lost. The trails are in nice condition and yet there are no crowds." The park is open all year, but you'll want to check with the County of San Mateo for occasional closures.