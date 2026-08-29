Oklahoma's Underrated Retirement Haven Is A Wildly Charming Route 66 Stop With Shops And Museums Near Tulsa

In a 2026 WalletHub study, the finance platform ranked Oklahoma as the second-worst state for retirees in America. That's not to say you can't find great places to retire in The Sooner State. They just tend to go under the radar, like Claremore, a small city about 30 miles from Tulsa. They also tend to be more affordable — Claremore's cost of living is around 10% lower than the U.S. average.

Claremore hasn't always sprung to mind when considering retirement havens around America or even the state of Oklahoma. Niche, an online school and college finder platform, ranks it the 20th best place to retire in the state. Despite this, Claremore still grades between an A and a B for overall livability, diversity, outdoor activities, weather, and cost of living on the platform. The city is starting to earn some deserved attention as a retirement spot, landing on a list of the six best cities for Oklahoma retirees by Senior Resource. WorldAtlas also recently called Claremore the "best small town in Oklahoma for seniors."

While its underrated nature may be changing, Claremore is still a lot less heralded than many other retirement destinations around the country. This is all part of its charm; the city has just over 20,000 people, retaining a small-town nature that works well with its roadside positioning on the iconic Route 66. That's right, retirees settling in Claremore have direct access to one of the world's most inspiring road trips, as well as the city's own unique museums, shops, and community atmosphere.