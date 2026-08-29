This Georgia Gem In Savannah Is A Once-Abandoned Military Fort That's Now A Historic Landmark With River Views
Savannah may be best known for its historical architecture, river, nearby beaches, and Southern hospitality. It's also Georgia's oldest city and the first planned city in the United States, dating back to 1733. It should come as little surprise then that Savannah boasts numerous historic landmarks. One of these, Old Fort Jackson, is the oldest of its kind in the state, having watched over the Savannah River since the early 1800s. Visitors to this storied city can easily reach the fort, which is about 4 miles from Savannah, a walkable gem of lush gardens and picturesque streets.
Old Fort Jackson is a true historic gem in Georgia. As the state's oldest standing brick fortification and one of only eight forts of its type in the country, it captures a time in America that very few places can evoke. It helps that the fort was such a prominent part of two major wars fought in the country. Although it missed the American Revolution, it was constructed in time to guard the river and Savannah during the War of 1812 — the country's second fight for independence from Great Britain. It wasn't until the Civil War, in December 1864, that Old Fort Jackson was abandoned by Confederate troops and overtaken, like Savannah, by General Sherman-led Union troops.
This wasn't a great outcome for the historic fort, because no one stuck around to look after it once the Civil War had ended. The abandoned Old Fort Jackson started to deteriorate and was a ghost fort for over 100 years until it was declared a National Historic Landmark and reopened for tours. Today, you can visit the fort to learn more about this significant historic landmark and time in America's history through live interpretations, military reenactments, and daily weapon demonstrations.
Savannah's history and river meet at Old Fort Jackson
Old Fort Jackson is considered one of the top 10 things to do in Savannah on Tripadvisor, boasting a 4.6-star rating from over 1,600 reviews (at the time of writing). Visitors appreciate the various experiences available here, all of which help you better understand the fort's history. The informative guides are all dressed in era-appropriate military attire and provide interesting accounts of historical moments. Guests can also watch a movie and browse historical exhibits to learn more. The musket and cannon firings, which usually happen twice daily, are among the most talked-about experiences in Google reviews. These demonstrations offer deeper insight into the fort's former military power.
Save time to explore Old Fort Jackson at your leisure after you've ticked off the various organized experiences and exhibits. Strolling around the main grounds, walking the upper battlements, stepping inside recreated rooms, and getting up close to the cannons can feel quite transportive. This is also the best way to soak up the fort's beautiful river views, either from the grassy front lawn or higher vantage points where cannons face out over the water. You can see the Savannah River coursing past trees and islands, and often spot ships moving along it, including the city's old riverboats. "Lovely view of the river and plenty of history to learn. I'd definitely visit again," shared a previous visitor.
You can drive to Old Fort Jackson in about 10 minutes from Savannah. The city has numerous nearby accommodation options, including Perry Lane Hotel, a stylish Georgia gem voted Savannah's best. If you're looking for somewhere to eat after visiting the fort, drive about 10 minutes to The Pirates' House, a haunted restaurant with hearty Southern food.