Colorado's Chic Mountain Resort Has Vail Valley's Only Rooftop Bar, A Spa, And Standout Dining
Vail Valley in Eagle County, Colorado, refers to both the Gore Valley and the Eagle River Valley. Here you'll find delightful mountain towns like Vail, Minturn, Beaver Creek, and Avon, which is known as the "heart of the Valley." And in the heart of Avon, you'll find The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa. This high-end hotel on the banks of the river has comfy, spacious rooms, easy mountain access, a luxe spa, and great dining — including the area's only rooftop bar for stunning views.
There's a range of accommodation options at The Westin Rivefront, from more traditional guest rooms up to three-bedroom suites. All these guest rooms and suites were renovated and updated in 2024. Some suites come with private balconies overlooking the mountains and fireplaces. Many also have kitchen appliances, like a microwave, dishwasher, stovetop, and refrigerator, along with cutlery and dishes. Add the washer and dryer in the larger suites, and you can really settle in and stay awhile. You don't have to leave your dogs behind — two dogs are allowed per room with a pet fee, and you'll get treats for them when you check in.
In the rooms and throughout the hotel, there's mountain-inspired decor. When you actually want to get out into the mountains, there's a paved trail along the Eagle River right outside the hotel. You can walk it, or the resort has bicycles that you can rent. If you have your own bike, you can store it on-site. The resort can also arrange excursions, like fly fishing and river rafting. In winter, the resort also offers complimentary ski storage, plus nearby activities like sleigh rides and ice skating.
Bars and dining at The Westin Riverfront
The Lookout Bar at The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa is the only rooftop bar in the area — it's always fun to find a unique place to dine on vacation. On nice days, windows are opened, and you get panoramic, open-air views of the surrounding mountainside. The bar is on the top floor, but there is a roof, and the windows can be closed to let you enjoy the scenery while avoiding the cold. Enjoy the view with a whiskey or local beer, or one of the creative cocktails, like the "Leav the Beav," made with dill- and birch-infused vodka and topped with foam. For food, there are small plates, like roasted wild mushroom toast, charcuterie, and ice cream.
For tasty and filling Italian food, book a table at Colletta. "Italian cuisine reminds us that behind every dish there is history, territory, family, and a very clear philosophy: respect the ingredient and cook with intention," executive chef Angel Muñoz told Vail Daily when the restaurant opened in the summer of 2026. The pasta is house-made; try the tagliatelle with pork tesa or pappardelle verde with braised lamb ragu. The pizza is hand-tossed, and you can try classic flavor combinations as well as more creative ones. You can enjoy some local, seasonal flavors as well, like Colorado bass, elk saltimbocca, and rabbit piccata. While reservations are recommended, seating at the bar is first-come, first-served, and you can get the full menu there. Colletta is open for breakfast and dinner.
Lunch and dinner are also served at the hotel's Lobby Bar & Lounge. For something quick, the Gondola Market + Cafe has coffee, pastries, breakfast burritos, smoothies, and sandwiches. During summer, you can get drinks and food, like burgers, nachos, and salads, at the Laps Pool Bar.
Spa and wellness at The Westin Riverfront
Wellness is a big deal at The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, and it's right on trend — restorative travel has become more and more popular. From aerial yoga to Pilates and swimming, guests can join the resort's many fitness classes for a small fee. If you want some guidance with your workout, you can book a session with a personal trainer. You might even run into Mikaela Shiffrin, the gold-medal Olympic skier. She's one of the resort's resident athletes, and she often trains at a studio here when she's in town. The saltwater pool is heated year-round, so you can get in your laps. There are also three hot tubs, ideal for a relaxing soak after a day of hiking or skiing.
For maximum relaxation, book a treatment at Spa Anjali. This 27,000-square-foot spa offers a range of massages, facials, and body treatment options as well as a full-service salon. There are some locally-inspired treatments, like the Rocky Mountain Botanical Facial and the Rocky Mountain Journey with a red clover body mask and river stone massage.
The Riverfront Express Gondola is right outside the resort, and it gets you to the Lower Beaver Creek Mountain Express, which in turn gives you access to the slopes of Beaver Creek, a luxurious and less crowded ski resort that Colorado locals love. There are also complimentary shuttles to Vail and Beaver Creek. The Westin Riverfront is about 2 hours from downtown Denver, if there isn't traffic. It can get particularly busy driving into and out of Vail Valley for a weekend stay in both summer and winter, so if you can, try to plan for a midweek stay. But whenever you go, it's bound to be beautiful.