Colorado's Chic Mountain Resort Has Vail Valley's Only Rooftop Bar, A Spa, And Standout Dining

Vail Valley in Eagle County, Colorado, refers to both the Gore Valley and the Eagle River Valley. Here you'll find delightful mountain towns like Vail, Minturn, Beaver Creek, and Avon, which is known as the "heart of the Valley." And in the heart of Avon, you'll find The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa. This high-end hotel on the banks of the river has comfy, spacious rooms, easy mountain access, a luxe spa, and great dining — including the area's only rooftop bar for stunning views.

There's a range of accommodation options at The Westin Rivefront, from more traditional guest rooms up to three-bedroom suites. All these guest rooms and suites were renovated and updated in 2024. Some suites come with private balconies overlooking the mountains and fireplaces. Many also have kitchen appliances, like a microwave, dishwasher, stovetop, and refrigerator, along with cutlery and dishes. Add the washer and dryer in the larger suites, and you can really settle in and stay awhile. You don't have to leave your dogs behind — two dogs are allowed per room with a pet fee, and you'll get treats for them when you check in.

In the rooms and throughout the hotel, there's mountain-inspired decor. When you actually want to get out into the mountains, there's a paved trail along the Eagle River right outside the hotel. You can walk it, or the resort has bicycles that you can rent. If you have your own bike, you can store it on-site. The resort can also arrange excursions, like fly fishing and river rafting. In winter, the resort also offers complimentary ski storage, plus nearby activities like sleigh rides and ice skating.