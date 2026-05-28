Move Over, All-Inclusive Resorts, This Restorative Travel Trend Is Taking Over Vacations

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Gone are the days when the lure of all-inclusive resorts — with their unlimited cocktails, extravagant buffets, and snacks delivered poolside — held vacationers captive. Over the years, the vacation mindset has shifted from the concept of all-consuming to all-restorative — and at its helm is wellness tourism. Estimated at $525 billion in 2025, the burgeoning global wellness tourism market shows no signs of slowing down: Research and Markets' Wellness Tourism Market Report predicts growth to $910 billion by 2030, overshadowing Dataintelo's valuation of the $67.4 billion global all-inclusive resort market value in 2025. Wellness was also cited as a core reason for travel instead of a simple add-on, growing from 43% to 55%, according to TravelBoom's 2026 Leisure Travel Study.

One particular wellness trend captivating travelers targets not just the body, but the mind, too. It's called neuro-fitness — a term that may conjure images of metal headgear or wires to the temples, but in reality couldn't be more different. Per Research and Markets, the fitness, mindfulness, and nutrition-forward programs are growing among health-conscious millennials and urban professionals who are willing to travel and pay for them. From neuroactive sessions and menopause-focused retreats, wellness-seekers are spoiled for choice when it comes to tools that soothe the frazzled mind and spirit. Even better, these programs take place in some truly amazing spots, from intimate hideaways nestled between rolling hills to exotic tropical islands. This is a vacation, after all.

Its introspective and reflective nature has also made wellness travel the second most popular solo travel experience in 2026, next only to adventure travel, per Virtuoso Luxe Report 2026. It makes sense: wellness and neuro-fitness travel encourage an intentional slowing down and a deep reset — something that a group beach holiday simply can't recreate.