Move Over, All-Inclusive Resorts, This Restorative Travel Trend Is Taking Over Vacations
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Gone are the days when the lure of all-inclusive resorts — with their unlimited cocktails, extravagant buffets, and snacks delivered poolside — held vacationers captive. Over the years, the vacation mindset has shifted from the concept of all-consuming to all-restorative — and at its helm is wellness tourism. Estimated at $525 billion in 2025, the burgeoning global wellness tourism market shows no signs of slowing down: Research and Markets' Wellness Tourism Market Report predicts growth to $910 billion by 2030, overshadowing Dataintelo's valuation of the $67.4 billion global all-inclusive resort market value in 2025. Wellness was also cited as a core reason for travel instead of a simple add-on, growing from 43% to 55%, according to TravelBoom's 2026 Leisure Travel Study.
One particular wellness trend captivating travelers targets not just the body, but the mind, too. It's called neuro-fitness — a term that may conjure images of metal headgear or wires to the temples, but in reality couldn't be more different. Per Research and Markets, the fitness, mindfulness, and nutrition-forward programs are growing among health-conscious millennials and urban professionals who are willing to travel and pay for them. From neuroactive sessions and menopause-focused retreats, wellness-seekers are spoiled for choice when it comes to tools that soothe the frazzled mind and spirit. Even better, these programs take place in some truly amazing spots, from intimate hideaways nestled between rolling hills to exotic tropical islands. This is a vacation, after all.
Its introspective and reflective nature has also made wellness travel the second most popular solo travel experience in 2026, next only to adventure travel, per Virtuoso Luxe Report 2026. It makes sense: wellness and neuro-fitness travel encourage an intentional slowing down and a deep reset — something that a group beach holiday simply can't recreate.
A look into the newest wellness tourism trends
The wellness travel trends shaping 2026 are practically bespoke. With a growing number of travelers looking for retreats tied to mental acuity and longevity, resorts around the world are stepping up to the plate. Longevity-curious travelers are checking into luxury medical health resorts, where programs are curated toward the areas their guests are seeking improvement in, be that brain health, energy balance, or me-time retreats. Other wellness destinations guide guests through sessions, activities, and talks centered on physical and mental transformation, offering programs focused on detoxification and holistic mind and body alignment approaches.
But a stress-free wellness vacation can still take place in some of the best vacation destinations in the world. Even in under-the-radar Hawaiian islands or along the turquoise waters of the Dominican Republic, guests aren't left wanting when it comes to wellness: they get to work with wellness professionals on everything from sleep improvement and pregnancy fitness programs to yoga or meditation exercises— and squeeze in some beach time or indulge in local culinary experiences while they're at it.
No one arrives at a wellness retreat in greater need of guidance than women going through menopause — and that's where Kamalaya Koh Samui's Radiant Bliss program steps in. Curated to arm women with the tools to navigate their changing bodies' needs through holistic treatments and therapies, it's a program that doesn't tiptoe around the subject of menopause but embraces it with grace. And it doesn't hurt that it's located in Koh Samui, one of the best islands to visit in Southeast Asia. But don't count out the men — according to Booking.com's 2025 Travel Predictions, the rise of men-only wellness retreats is a response to the "growing societal awareness around male mental health."