The Caspian Sea Is Actually A Lake. Here's Why Its Name Never Changed

Although the difference between a sea, an ocean, and a lake may seem obvious, there are pedantic nuances that can alter a body of water's geographical classification. Case in point: the Caspian Sea. According to EBSCO, the Caspian Sea is the largest inland body of water in the world and is technically a saltwater lake. Its sprawling surface area of over 143,000 square miles is bordered by Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran, and Azerbaijan, where you can find one of the world's most breathtaking skylines along the sea's shores at Baku.

The ancient Romans called this body of water Caspium Mare, classifying it as a sea because of its salinity and overall size. Today, its designation as a sea is largely due to political reasons. If the body of water is considered a sea, it would be protected by the United Nations Law of the Sea, which would regulate the Caspian's natural resources and remove restrictions for nations outside of the adjacent countries. However, in 2018, the five bordering countries signed a treaty to divide the seabed and access to the lake's abundant oil and gas resources among themselves. Politics aside, the Caspian Sea's geography is also more similar to a lake than it may seem.