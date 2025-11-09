'The Sturgeon Capital Of Michigan' Is A Sleepy City Surrounded By Dazzling Lakes, Forests, And Parks

Michigan's Lower Peninsula is affectionately called the "Mitten" for its mitten-like shape. Right at the top of the mitten is Mackinaw City, whose historic waterfront is the launching point for visiting car-free Mackinac Island and its horse-drawn carriages. Travel south and you'll come to the laid-back beach of Cheboygan, but instead of continuing along Lake Huron's sunrise coast, take an inland detour to the surprisingly deep Black Lake and the town of Onaway, also known as the "Sturgeon Capital of Michigan".

Each year, hundreds of baby sturgeon wriggle their way out of the Black River Sturgeon Hatchery just outside Onaway to revive the stocks of this threatened species in Black Lake. The program has been so successful that Onaway has become known for its Sturgeon Shivaree, an annual ice-fishing event in which anglers spear the sturgeon as they pass underneath the water.

There's more to Onaway than fishing and boating on Black Lake, though. Onaway State Park has plenty of hiking and biking trails to discover, while the giant artworks of Awakon Sculpture Park are sure to impress visitors. Onaway's closest airport is the Pellston Regional Airport, a 45-minute drive northwest of Onaway. If you're coming by car from the south, it's about 250 miles north of Detroit which is just under 4 hours driving. Either way, you're guaranteed some scenic views of the Mitten.