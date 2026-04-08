Why The Great Lakes Produce Ocean-Like Waves (And The Best Places To Surf Them)

Straddling the border between the U.S. and Canada, the Great Lakes are an interconnected system of five bodies of water containing a staggering 20% of the world's surface freshwater by volume. Often considered inland seas because of their massive size, the Great Lakes are colloquially known as America's Third Coast, a designation that attracts water sports enthusiasts from across the country. While some head to the Great Lakes area for a swim in Lake Superior, the cleanest lake in the United States, others make the trip for a different reason: freshwater surfing.

The Great Lakes are big enough to regularly create waves 3 to 6 feet tall in the winter, as opposed to the tiny ripples seen in smaller bodies of freshwater. These larger waves are due to fetch, which is a measure of the distance wind travels uninterrupted over a body of water. A longer fetch results in larger, more powerful waves. The Great Lakes are large enough that winds traveling over them result in waves that can sometimes reach heights similar in size to those found in the ocean. The winds that produce these conditions on the Great Lakes are usually driven by localized storms that produce surf-worthy waves for anywhere from a few hours to a few days.

Among the Great Lakes, the largest waves are usually found on Lake Superior, although Lake Michigan has more spots along its shores to enjoy prime inland surfing. Freshwater surfing on the Great Lakes peaks during fall and winter, with optimal wave conditions occurring in a short window due to less predictable inland storms. Lake waves are also generally choppier and come in rapid succession compared to ocean waves.