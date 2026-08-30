The Most Reliable Domestic Airline Has The Lowest Rate Of Cancellations And Delays In 2026

Many frequent flyers have a favorite airline. Maybe you prioritize spacious cabins and a solid loyalty program. Perhaps a carrier has great deals on flights to your favorite destination and generous baggage policies. Your preference could be guided by something more prosaic, like an airline's effective monopoly at your local airport. But in a world of stress-inducing air travel, one thing is for sure: travelers appreciate reliability. And if you're flying domestically in the U.S. this year, no airline is more reliable than United.

United Airlines was crowned America's most reliable domestic air carrier for 2026 in a recent study by WalletHub, which analyzed eight major U.S. airlines and two regional carriers. The reliability index was based on four metrics: canceled and delayed flights, mishandled baggage reports, and denied boarding incidents. Each airline was then given a reliability score out of 50 points. United Airlines, which recently introduced a game-changing way to create extra seat space on flights, earned a total score of 29.58. JetBlue Airways came a close second with 29.4, while Southwest, an underrated airline with big seats and tons of nonstop flights, was third with 28.24.

For the most part, reliability is framed around a simple question: Will my flight take off and arrive on time? If the answer is yes, it gives travelers a sense of comfort. When the answer is no, it's a test of mental fortitude and stress regulation. United Airlines' flight clearance record is far from perfect, but WalletHub showed that it had the lowest delay rates of any of its competitors and lower cancellation rates than most. This refers specifically to the number of airline-caused delays that were 15 minutes or longer and cancellations that were carrier-specific, i.e. not caused by a systems crash or a force majeure event.