The Most Reliable Domestic Airline Has The Lowest Rate Of Cancellations And Delays In 2026
Many frequent flyers have a favorite airline. Maybe you prioritize spacious cabins and a solid loyalty program. Perhaps a carrier has great deals on flights to your favorite destination and generous baggage policies. Your preference could be guided by something more prosaic, like an airline's effective monopoly at your local airport. But in a world of stress-inducing air travel, one thing is for sure: travelers appreciate reliability. And if you're flying domestically in the U.S. this year, no airline is more reliable than United.
United Airlines was crowned America's most reliable domestic air carrier for 2026 in a recent study by WalletHub, which analyzed eight major U.S. airlines and two regional carriers. The reliability index was based on four metrics: canceled and delayed flights, mishandled baggage reports, and denied boarding incidents. Each airline was then given a reliability score out of 50 points. United Airlines, which recently introduced a game-changing way to create extra seat space on flights, earned a total score of 29.58. JetBlue Airways came a close second with 29.4, while Southwest, an underrated airline with big seats and tons of nonstop flights, was third with 28.24.
For the most part, reliability is framed around a simple question: Will my flight take off and arrive on time? If the answer is yes, it gives travelers a sense of comfort. When the answer is no, it's a test of mental fortitude and stress regulation. United Airlines' flight clearance record is far from perfect, but WalletHub showed that it had the lowest delay rates of any of its competitors and lower cancellation rates than most. This refers specifically to the number of airline-caused delays that were 15 minutes or longer and cancellations that were carrier-specific, i.e. not caused by a systems crash or a force majeure event.
Considerations for flying with United Airlines
WalletHub's scoring system for each metric isn't super intuitive. For delays, it worked out a percentage between 1% (best) and 20.78% (worst) for each airline, which then corresponded to a score out of 18 points (the more points, the better). A similar system was used for cancellations (max score 8 points), mishandled baggage reports (9 points), and denied boardings (15 points).
In the delays metric, United's score was 7.16. This might seem low, but it was quite a bit better than all of the other airlines. Being punctual is no trivial matter. According to a report called The Plane Truth 2026, in 2025 on-time arrivals in the U.S. hit their worst levels in more than a decade. It's no wonder flight-delay anxiety is on the rise; if you can find an airline where delays and cancellations are rare, it probably merits your loyalty. There is a caveat to United's reliability, though. For a start, it's notorious for mishandling bags. WalletHub's study was also designed to determine the best American air carrier in 2026 across all categories. In the overall ranking United Airlines came in 9th place. Only Envoy Air, a regional subsidiary of American Airlines, fared worse.
The study showed United to be one of the least comfortable and least pet-friendly airlines. More worryingly, it also came out as the least safe. United has a history of high-profile incidents in recent years, including a mid-air fire and an errant tire falling off a plane and smashing a parked car. In 2025, a bizarre laptop safety issue caused an international United flight to turn around. For context, United logged 118 incidents (none fatal) between the beginning of 2024 and September 2025. A relatively minuscule number, given it operates 1.7 million flights annually.