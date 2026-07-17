United Airlines' New Way To Provide Extra Seat Space On Flights Is A Game Changer
There's an ongoing debate over whether the aisle seat or the window seat is the best option on a plane, but one thing almost everyone can agree on is that the middle seat is the worst. Instead of having to learn the tips and tricks to make a middle seat flight comfortable, you might be able to avoid dealing with the middle seat entirely on an upcoming United Airlines flight. In a recent press release, the airline confirmed that its new Airbus A321XLR planes will now have a row in Economy Plus where the middle seat features a shared table/tray instead of space for a passenger.
While not first or business class, this new row features one of the most coveted in-air amenities: space. At the time of writing, it seems as if there's only one of these specialty rows per plane, which also means that there could be hot competition for these seats. At this point, it isn't clear how much these seats will cost, but customers can likely expect a price hike.
Passengers currently need to pay an extra $29 to $299 for an Economy Plus seat on United — unless you've paid for a subscription or have MileagePlus status. These spacious seats will become available to book on U.S. flights in the fall of 2026 and for some international flights in 2027. If all goes well, there's a chance that these new seat configurations might be rolled out to other planes as well.
Other features that new United planes will have
The struggle over armrests and feeling cramped in the middle will be eliminated with the new middle row configuration in Economy Plus sections on United Airlines flights. However, one inadvertent result is that passengers might become irritated about the shared space and how much each person takes up. There could also be a debate over who gets to put their personal item under the middle seat. Overall, it should make flying economy more comfortable, at least for those in that row.
United Airlines is in the process of replacing a number of its older Boeing 757s with new Airbus planes, including the Airbus A321XLR with the updated, no middle seat option in Economy Plus. All Economy Plus seats on these new planes will feature an additional three inches of legroom. The new A321XLRs will also have larger bin space, so more passengers can skip having to gate check a bag. That in itself could be controversial, as some people love gate checking a bag while others hate it. They will also have a snack bar in economy, although it's not clear if that will come at a cost or if passengers will be able to help themselves. Given that the airline announced in March 2026 that it would be creating the "United Relax Row" that would let economy passengers turn seats into a bed on some long-haul flights, it's one more positive change that United fliers can look forward to.