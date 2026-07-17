United Airlines' New Way To Provide Extra Seat Space On Flights Is A Game Changer

There's an ongoing debate over whether the aisle seat or the window seat is the best option on a plane, but one thing almost everyone can agree on is that the middle seat is the worst. Instead of having to learn the tips and tricks to make a middle seat flight comfortable, you might be able to avoid dealing with the middle seat entirely on an upcoming United Airlines flight. In a recent press release, the airline confirmed that its new Airbus A321XLR planes will now have a row in Economy Plus where the middle seat features a shared table/tray instead of space for a passenger.

While not first or business class, this new row features one of the most coveted in-air amenities: space. At the time of writing, it seems as if there's only one of these specialty rows per plane, which also means that there could be hot competition for these seats. At this point, it isn't clear how much these seats will cost, but customers can likely expect a price hike.

Passengers currently need to pay an extra $29 to $299 for an Economy Plus seat on United — unless you've paid for a subscription or have MileagePlus status. These spacious seats will become available to book on U.S. flights in the fall of 2026 and for some international flights in 2027. If all goes well, there's a chance that these new seat configurations might be rolled out to other planes as well.