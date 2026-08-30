Fargo's 6 Best Family-Friendly Destinations Perfect For A Day Trip
Prairies, bison, and oil rigs might be what come to mind when you think of North Dakota. That may not sound like the ideal family-friendly vacation itinerary; however, Fargo – tucked along the Minnesota border – packs in enough attractions to fill a day or anchor a two-state road trip. We turned to parent travel guides and tourism blogs to round up six of the best places to visit for family fun in the Peace Garden State's largest city.
Between museums, entertainment parks, and arena shows, the city blends small-town charm with genuine variety — enough to keep toddlers occupied and hold the attention of a university student on the same afternoon. Some spots even host events for the 21-and-up crowd, so the trip works just as well for multigenerational groups. Each stop below leans into a different interest, whether that's hands-on learning, outdoor energy, or just a good meal, making Fargo a more versatile home base. Here, there's something for the whole family to actually enjoy together, not just tolerate.
Fargo Air Museum
The largest military aviation museum in the world is located in Ohio, but North Dakota has a collection of its own. Fargo Air Museum showcases aircraft and aviation artifacts across two hangars. It even goes beyond the exhibits with a flight simulator lab offering virtual-reality options, a kids play area, an aviation library, and a youth aviation camp. The museum also hosts a range of events throughout the year, including an Open Mic Night with Hangar Happy Hour.
Red River Zoo
From a discovery camp for those who have completed third and fourth grade to "Zoo Brew" events for those over 21, Red River Zoo is more than an animal exhibition — it also offers ways to bring communities together. The property is home to camels, wolves, and otters, so families can spend all day learning about animals that live in distinct habitats. Additionally, the zoo has an event venue for large parties and a carousel.
Thunder Road Family Fun Park
Thunder Road Family Fun Park is an amusement park built for the competitive group. A 1,100-foot go-kart track with nine turns, a 5,000-square-foot laser tag arena, and two 18-hole mini-golf courses raise the stakes for friendly rivalries. There are also rookie karts for younger drivers, who must be between 44 and 56 inches tall. Batting cages and an arcade set the bar for those who want to bet against themselves, making it easy for different ages and ability levels to find their own version of a challenge.
Space Aliens Grill & Bar
For an eclectic place to eat, Space Aliens Grill & Bar delivers an intergalactic dining theme. The "out of this world" restaurant serves classics like pizza, wings, and burgers placed on specialty buns with an alien design pressed on top. Beyond the food, there's an arcade room, video games, and alien artifacts in lit-up glass displays. The interior features a futuristic-cartoon aesthetic, highlighted by a 30-foot domed ceiling that makes you feel like you're on a mission to outer space.
Red River Market
Red River Market is North Dakota's largest farmers market. It runs seasonally, every Saturday from July through October. Fresh produce, hot food, and handmade goods line the streets under pitched tents for the community to enjoy. Live music and cultural performances keep visitors entertained, and weekly events help families decide when to show up. Kids Day, for example, has hands-on programs for littles, while College Day is geared toward older students. It's a low-key way to fill a morning without needing tickets or much of a plan.
Fargodome
Concerts, college football, and family-focused shows play at the Fargodome, which bills itself as the largest event venue between Minneapolis and Seattle. It's home to North Dakota State University Bison football, and the venue can seat up to 21,500 people for concerts and family shows, such as "Disney on Ice." It also offers more than 115,000 square feet of exhibit space for trade shows, giving families another reason to check the calendar before a visit.
Visiting Fargo and want to see more? Travel just outside of the city, where you can find North Dakota's fast-growing city full of cultural charm and parks.