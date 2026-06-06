Just Outside Of Fargo Is North Dakota's Fast Growing City Offering A Hub Of Cultural Charm And Parks

While North Dakota might not draw in the flocks of visitors that Florida, California, and New York do, overtourism is still a real concern. Partially thanks to its humble population of just over 800,000 people, this is the state with the second-highest visitor-to-local ratio in the entire country. So, if you're looking for a quiet, crowd-free getaway, just coming to North Dakota isn't enough. You have to choose your city wisely, too. The good news is you can stay within a 10-minute drive of Fargo, North Dakota's biggest city, while enjoying a notably quieter, more relaxed experience by coming to West Fargo instead. The city's population has been on an upward trajectory since the early 2000s, and it now offers a wealth of fun amenities. Still, reviewers on Niche often compliment its small-town feel, friendly community, family-oriented atmosphere, clean streets, and overall sense of safety.

West Fargo's growth translates to new restaurants, shops, and other businesses popping up constantly. The city's top attraction according to Tripadvisor remains Bonanzaville, an interactive museum focused on the early pioneers and the region's history that's been in town for decades. Outdoor enthusiasts will also be happy to learn that West Fargo has an outstanding park system, with highlights that include Maplewood, Rendezvous, and Elmwood North.

With all that said, this isn't a particularly walkable place, not to mention the cold winter weather adds an extra challenge when it comes to exploring the city on foot, so many travelers find driving to be the most convenient mode of transportation. Bismarck, the state capital, is located less than three hours away. You can also reach a major hub like Minneapolis in less than four hours. Those planning to fly can land at Hector International Airport (7 miles northeast) and rent a car from there.