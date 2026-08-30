Canada's Most Pristine Gulf Island Is A Serene, Secluded Hideaway For Scenic Nature And Outdoor Fun

Canada's jewel-like Gulf Islands are a rugged playground for travelers willing to brave the windswept waters of the Salish Sea to reach this isolated but ravishingly beautiful archipelago. Reachable only by ferryboat, floatplane, or private vessel, the Gulf Islands are nonetheless a beloved tourist destination. Still, one of the most beautiful Islands of all, Saturna Island, weeds out a lot of casual tourist traffic by being even harder to reach, with no direct ferry service from the mainland. With over 40% of its land occupied by a preserve, Saturna is a pristine, scenic gem, offering endless beauty and solitude to those few who make the effort to reach its shores.

The island's year-round population numbers around 350, so there is little in the way of infrastructure, aside from a few tourist-friendly businesses like the charming general store, which houses the Saturna Cafe. The ferry dock also has a dining option, the Lighthouse Pub, which one Google reviewer calls the "best place on the island for sunsets." Local winery, Sage Haven Vineyards, offers tastings and food at its onsite bistro, which serves handmade pizzas with fresh local ingredients in a truly memorable outdoor setting with waterfront views. The vineyard also offers lively daytime entertainment that ranges from concerts and harvest festivals to drag brunches.

The Arbutus Point Campground is walking distance from the ferry terminal, which is handy if you are traveling on foot (or arriving by seaplane), as it's conveniently located near bike and kayak rentals. Aside from camping, the island's other cozy accommodations are available year-round. With no resort hotels, staying here in one of the small rental cottages, cabins, or bed and breakfast inns lets you feel like a local.