Pristine Wilderness And Chic Luxuries Blend Seamlessly On This Under-The-Radar Canadian Island

Scattered along the pine-lined shoreline of Galiano Island, small homes oversee the ebbing Strait of Georgia from their perch on the crag. Less a town than a wild sprawl punctuated by signs of life, the community of the British Columbian isle carefully conserves its delicate ecosystem. Venture off Canada's western coast to immerse yourself in the undisturbed forests of the "Gateway to the Southern Gulf Islands." The verdant forest paths, stretching shorefront trails, and scenic coastal roads are primed for explorers on two wheels or four, and for hikers taking advantage of the weather — summers on the island aren't too warm, and Galiano supposedly has the lowest rainfall on the B.C. coast.

Accessing the island is easy from Vancouver, the vibrant Canadian city that offers an idyllic, safe destination for your first solo trip. Galiano is the closest Gulf Island to the laid-back metropolis, accessible by sea or sky. To travel over water, drive from Vancouver to Tsawwassen ferry terminal, 40 minutes south of the city, and catch a ship headed for the Gulf Islands. Galiano is typically the first stop. It's also a straightforward route from Victoria, the mouthwatering city best known as the brunch capital of Canada. It's only half an hour from the British Columbian capital to Swartz Bay ferry terminal, and another hour over the ocean to reach the island. Both cities have sea planes departing from their well-connected international airports, giving travelers a canopy-top view of the thick forests of the Gulf Islands that punctuate the Pacific blue.