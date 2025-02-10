Pristine Wilderness And Chic Luxuries Blend Seamlessly On This Under-The-Radar Canadian Island
Scattered along the pine-lined shoreline of Galiano Island, small homes oversee the ebbing Strait of Georgia from their perch on the crag. Less a town than a wild sprawl punctuated by signs of life, the community of the British Columbian isle carefully conserves its delicate ecosystem. Venture off Canada's western coast to immerse yourself in the undisturbed forests of the "Gateway to the Southern Gulf Islands." The verdant forest paths, stretching shorefront trails, and scenic coastal roads are primed for explorers on two wheels or four, and for hikers taking advantage of the weather — summers on the island aren't too warm, and Galiano supposedly has the lowest rainfall on the B.C. coast.
Accessing the island is easy from Vancouver, the vibrant Canadian city that offers an idyllic, safe destination for your first solo trip. Galiano is the closest Gulf Island to the laid-back metropolis, accessible by sea or sky. To travel over water, drive from Vancouver to Tsawwassen ferry terminal, 40 minutes south of the city, and catch a ship headed for the Gulf Islands. Galiano is typically the first stop. It's also a straightforward route from Victoria, the mouthwatering city best known as the brunch capital of Canada. It's only half an hour from the British Columbian capital to Swartz Bay ferry terminal, and another hour over the ocean to reach the island. Both cities have sea planes departing from their well-connected international airports, giving travelers a canopy-top view of the thick forests of the Gulf Islands that punctuate the Pacific blue.
Cycle scenic island roads, tour remote art galleries, and hike to Pacific panoramas
Within the vast wilderness of British Columbia, there is no shortage of little-known mountainous national parks, like Kootenay, with turquoise lakes and panoramic peaks. Galiano is no exception. Yet here, the quiet trails that carry you through groves of Pacific yews and spindling firs end with spanning views of the thrashing Pacific and the quiet, outcropping islands of the Canadian coast. Set a 3.7-mile looping course up Mount Galiano to watch the ferries cruise leisurely through the Salish Sea, or choose a trail in Bluffs Park, the island's oldest wilderness park, where you can explore its steep cliffs on foot from Sturdies Bay to the lookout point. Follow a less vertiginous route and feel the salt-flecked winds of the shoreline on the short looping trail at Pebble Beach, or watch kayakers bob off Morning Beach.
Join the paddlers atop the Pacific waves by signing up for a guided kayak tour, with single or multi-day excursions leading travelers to secluded coves inaccessible by land. Alternatively, rent a bike once you arrive on the island and cruise along the coast. Away from the dense forests and sweeping shores, the island is also home to a thriving art scene. Take a break from your active adventures and peruse pieces in the island's boutique art galleries, open-door home studios, and exhibitions.
Make the most of Galiano's thriving food scene and luxurious accommodations
Shielded from Vancouver's big city bustle by the dense swathes of trees and seas, even Galiano's high-end resorts feel like an escape into island isolation. Relax at the Madrona del Mar Spa of the Galiano Oceanfront Inn and book a rejuvenating treatment to refresh between outdoorsy island excursions. Cozy in front of the fireplace at the intimate Woodstone Manor or take in the verdant views from each ground floor room's private patio. Escape any sense of the outside world in a secluded log cabin at Bodega Ridge or soak in a hot tub with a view of the shore at InTheBluff. Whether you're looking for a rustic woodland escape or luxurious isolation, you won't be short of options in Galiano.
The same can be said for the island's thriving food scene — you'll have your pick of fine dining spots and laidback local favorites. Despite being lauded as one of the world's best restaurants, Pilgrimme conserves its simple island style. The walls are wood paneled and the floors simple flagstone, with its decor coming in the form of bushels of local wildflowers. You'll taste your way across the island as you work your way down the menu, with each dish designed to encompass an element of Galiano's landscape and oriented around simple, locally-sourced ingredients. For lower-key fare, treat yourself to a freshly baked bite for lunch at Sturdies Bay Bakery, grab a wood-fired sourdough slice from Charmer Pizza, or try the latest haul of local fishermen on the oceanfront terrace of Robin and Crane.