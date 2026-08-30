Between Tacoma And Port Townsend Is A Scenic Peninsula Escape With Vibrant Parks, Shops, And Mountain Views
Silverdale lies quietly on the shores of Dyes Inlet on Washington State's Kitsap Peninsula, a place that is home to scenic waterfronts, striking mountain vistas, and numerous outdoor recreational opportunities. With over 20,000 residents (according to Kitsap EDA), Silverdale offers views of the Olympic Mountains and embodies the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest. Situated about 40 miles north of Tacoma and 43 miles south of Port Townsend, Silverdale is best known as the central retail hub on the Kitsap Peninsula, with a strong mix of national retail stores and independent shops. But shopping doesn't completely define Silverdale, as visitors will have access to enough natural attractions to fill an entire day.
Like many communities in the Pacific Northwest, Silverdale's roots are in logging, with settlers arriving in 1854. It was originally named Goldendale, but changed to Silverdale after it was discovered that another town in Washington had the name. Silverdale remained a sleepy community until the 1970s, when Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, just four miles north of Silverdale's waterfront, became the Pacific homeport for U.S. Navy Trident submarines, which triggered a growth in the community's population and retail scene. Technically, Silverdale is not an incorporated town, but an unincorporated area governed by Kitsap County. Still, it shares many of the same features as its neighboring communities on the peninsula, including green parks, a busy retail district, and a calm coastal atmosphere.
The vibrant parks and mountain views of Silverdale
One of the first things visitors notice about Silverdale is its abundance of parks, trails, and scenic green spaces, a feature common on the underrated Kitsap Peninsula. Silverdale Waterfront Park sits right on Dyes Inlet, a 2-acre area featuring a small sand beach that's perfect for beachcombing, picnics, or simply taking in the saltwater air. Families often gather here for playground fun, while kayakers and paddleboarders can also enjoy the waters of the inlet. On the eastern side of Silverdale is Anderson Landing Preserve, another local favorite. This 66-acre preserve offers 2 miles of winding nature trails through forests and open meadows, with several viewpoints showcasing the stunning vistas of the Olympic Mountains.
For a longer walk through Silverdale's landscape, the Clear Creek Trail is a must. Starting at Silverdale Rotary Gateway Park, this roughly 7-mile trail combines paved and natural surfaces. The standout feature of the trail is a series of boardwalks that cross over wetlands. The trail has become popular with hikers and cyclists who enjoy the trek along the namesake creek. As one Tripadvisor review puts it, "Clear Creek Trail really is one of the best trails to go bike riding, running, or walking," praising its easy navigation and beautiful surroundings.
Silverdale's shopping scene
Silverdale is a worthy destination not just for its mountain views and green spaces, but also for its wide variety of shopping options. The retail scene took off in 1985 with the opening of Kitsap Mall, and over the years, Silverdale has attracted numerous national chains to the area. While Silverdale doesn't have a traditional downtown, Northwest Byron Street is home to several small businesses such as B.A. Walls, which sells home goods, and the Old Town Mercantile, the town's gift shop.
A main shopping district is in north Silverdale, centered on Silverdale Way Northwest and anchored by Kitsap Mall, where visitors can find well-known national retailers such as H&M and Dick's Sporting Goods. The mall serves as a hub for both everyday essentials and fashion, drawing shoppers from across the Kitsap Peninsula. Just south of the mall, Silverdale Plaza, a 170,400-square-foot open-air shopping plaza, offers a mix of chain stores and local businesses.
Additional shopping extends east along Ridgetop Boulevard NW, with stores such as Best Buy, Trader Joe's, and Costco providing even more choices for residents and visitors alike, even from as far as the charming coastal town of Port Townsend. Taken together, these retail areas make Silverdale one of the region's most convenient destinations for shopping. For those arriving by air, Silverdale is just over an hour north of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) in the community of SeaTac, which is a destination in its own right with trails and lake fun.