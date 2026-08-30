Between Tacoma And Port Townsend Is A Scenic Peninsula Escape With Vibrant Parks, Shops, And Mountain Views

Silverdale lies quietly on the shores of Dyes Inlet on Washington State's Kitsap Peninsula, a place that is home to scenic waterfronts, striking mountain vistas, and numerous outdoor recreational opportunities. With over 20,000 residents (according to Kitsap EDA), Silverdale offers views of the Olympic Mountains and embodies the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest. Situated about 40 miles north of Tacoma and 43 miles south of Port Townsend, Silverdale is best known as the central retail hub on the Kitsap Peninsula, with a strong mix of national retail stores and independent shops. But shopping doesn't completely define Silverdale, as visitors will have access to enough natural attractions to fill an entire day.

Like many communities in the Pacific Northwest, Silverdale's roots are in logging, with settlers arriving in 1854. It was originally named Goldendale, but changed to Silverdale after it was discovered that another town in Washington had the name. Silverdale remained a sleepy community until the 1970s, when Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, just four miles north of Silverdale's waterfront, became the Pacific homeport for U.S. Navy Trident submarines, which triggered a growth in the community's population and retail scene. Technically, Silverdale is not an incorporated town, but an unincorporated area governed by Kitsap County. Still, it shares many of the same features as its neighboring communities on the peninsula, including green parks, a busy retail district, and a calm coastal atmosphere.