Washington's Storybook Seaport Is A Charming Getaway With Coastal Adventure, Antiques, And Fresh Seafood

With its iconic Space Needle, coffee culture, and verdant natural beauty, the greater Seattle area is pure magic, especially when you cross Puget Sound and get onto the Olympic Peninsula. While Olympic National Park is the crown jewel of the area, especially Rialto Beach, a hidden paradise to spot wildlife and coastal scenery, the entire peninsula is full of charming small towns. On the northern tip, just across the water from Coupeville, one of Washington's oldest towns, is the city of Port Townsend.

The entire city feels like something out of a storybook, thanks to its historic buildings, coastal vibes, and small population. Plus, being right on the water, Port Townsend boasts some of the best views and seafood in the region, which is saying a lot. Another advantage of its location is that it connects to various ferries and water shuttles throughout Puget Sound, so you can explore more of the coastal area and the surrounding islands.

Overall, if you're looking for a quiet Pacific Northwest escape that's close enough to the big city for convenience but remote enough to help you unplug, Port Townsend is a great fit. Best of all, you can shop for unique antiques, indulge in some top-tier oysters, and head into Olympic National Park to make your trip even more unforgettable.