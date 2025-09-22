Washington's Storybook Seaport Is A Charming Getaway With Coastal Adventure, Antiques, And Fresh Seafood
With its iconic Space Needle, coffee culture, and verdant natural beauty, the greater Seattle area is pure magic, especially when you cross Puget Sound and get onto the Olympic Peninsula. While Olympic National Park is the crown jewel of the area, especially Rialto Beach, a hidden paradise to spot wildlife and coastal scenery, the entire peninsula is full of charming small towns. On the northern tip, just across the water from Coupeville, one of Washington's oldest towns, is the city of Port Townsend.
The entire city feels like something out of a storybook, thanks to its historic buildings, coastal vibes, and small population. Plus, being right on the water, Port Townsend boasts some of the best views and seafood in the region, which is saying a lot. Another advantage of its location is that it connects to various ferries and water shuttles throughout Puget Sound, so you can explore more of the coastal area and the surrounding islands.
Overall, if you're looking for a quiet Pacific Northwest escape that's close enough to the big city for convenience but remote enough to help you unplug, Port Townsend is a great fit. Best of all, you can shop for unique antiques, indulge in some top-tier oysters, and head into Olympic National Park to make your trip even more unforgettable.
Get to know the history of Port Townsend
One of the main reasons why Port Townsend is so unforgettable is its rich and colorful history. The city was founded in 1851 and was originally poised for economic prosperity. The city served as the Customs Port of Entry for all ships entering from the Pacific Ocean, so, at that time, the city was a bustling center of commerce and trade. Unfortunately, while connected to the water, the city was relatively cut off from the land because of a lack of railroads. Instead, Seattle claimed the top spot as Washington's trade hub, and Port Townsend's economy shrank.
However, the housing boom of the late 1800s meant that Port Townsend became a popular real estate hub. Some of these Victorian-era structures still exist today, and they serve as fabulous photo backdrops and even hotels, like the Starrett House, which was built in 1889. Another side effect of this rich history is the abundance of antique stores in the downtown district. Examples include the Port Townsend Antique Mall, Grey Mare Trading, Magpie Alley Antiques and Oddities, and Sea Hags Deadwood Art, all of which are within walking distance from each other.
The historic downtown district is also where you can get the best seafood in the city. Starting from the tip of the peninsula, there's Salish Grill, which features locally-caught fish, Siren's Gastropub, which offers a variety of seafood and waterfront views, the two-story Silverwater Cafe, Quench Waterfront Kitchen and Bar, and Sea J's Cafe, which is perfect for old-fashioned fish and chips. In addition to seafood, you can find an assortment of international cuisine, including Thai, Chinese, and Italian.
Catch a ferry and explore the Puget Sound area
Since Port Townsend is close to Seattle, the easiest way to get there is to fly into Sea-Tac International Airport. From there, the best option is to drive up the peninsula, which takes almost two hours. However, if you're feeling adventurous and want to explore more of the big city, multiple ferry options can take you across Puget Sound, although they'll increase your travel time.
For accommodations, soak in the culture of Port Townsend by staying in a historic hotel, like the Starrett House, the Palace Hotel, the Monarch Hotel, or the Old Consulate Inn. This way, you can indulge in Victorian-era architecture and decor without even leaving your room. The other advantage of staying in a historic hotel in the downtown area is that you're close to various antique shopping outlets and delicious restaurants. In fact, you could theoretically enjoy your entire vacation without needing a car since everything is so close by.
However, you will need a car if you want to venture out and explore more of the coastline and natural areas. One of the best options for coastal adventuring is taking the ferry to Whidbey Island, the underrated Washington island full of parks, beaches, and seafood. Alternatively, you can drive along the northern edge of the Olympic Peninsula, passing small towns like Port Angeles and Forks on your way out to the Pacific Ocean.