Washington's Underrated Peninsula Is A Pacific Northwest Basecamp With Charming Towns And Waterfront Bliss

Just across the Puget Sound and about 10 miles from Seattle, Washington's Kitsap Peninsula has deep Indigenous roots that remain widely preserved and protected today. For thousands of years prior to European settlers, the Port Gamble S'Klallam and Suquamish tribes thrived in the area. Despite forced relocations to reservations, these groups have continued celebrating their cultural heritage. Today, the Kitsap Peninsula serves as a popular basecamp for exploring these cultures and several other vibrant communities throughout the Pacific Northwest.

When planning a visit to the Kitsap Peninsula, the hardest part will be deciding where to go. However, with 11 main destinations that each offer unique experiences, the region makes it easy to plan a trip around anything from history and water activities to food and drink. To help you navigate each spot, here's a little introduction to each community's atmosphere:

Bainbridge Island is full of diverse shops, restaurants, and outdoor activities. Meanwhile, quirky Bremerton is a city full of curious museums, like the Bremerton Bug and Reptile Museum or the U.S.S. Turner Joy (DD-951) Naval Destroyer Museum Ship. For a wine tasting adventure, visit the Olalla Valley Vineyard and Winery in the town of the same name. In Kingston, you can wander the main street or go kayaking in the marina. To take in a buzzing waterfront, head to Port Orchard. If craft breweries and hiking trails are more your vibe, then check out Silverdale. Poulsbo, also known as Washington's "Little Norway," is heavy on European charm, as is Gig Harbor, the Kitsap Peninsula gateway city full of Croatian and Scandinavian history. Feel like time-traveling to the 1850s? Visit the General Store in Port Gamble. Hansville is a sleepy escape with sweeping views, and Suquamish is the best spot for Indigenous culture.