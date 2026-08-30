Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast Gem Outside Providence With Vibrant Parks, Beaches, And Historic Charm
While Florida is a popular spot for many retirees, its touristy attractions and warm climate aren't everyone's idea of a relaxing time. For residents who prefer four seasons over melting in the tropical sun, a quiet county in New England offers a cool-weather escape, with average summer highs in the low 80s (degrees Fahrenheit). Kent County, Rhode Island, welcomes retirees looking to beat the heat with sandy beaches, parks with miles of trails, and centuries of history on the shores of Narragansett Bay.
Justin Strout, a New England realtor, calls Kent County "affordable and reliable" in a YouTube video explaining different regions of Rhode Island. "Kent County is the connective tissue of Rhode Island: centrally located, highway-friendly, and full of neighborhoods where people have actual driveways," Strout says. While a few streets in the county's historic districts are walkable, much of Kent County is suburban, requiring cars to run everyday errands. But with a senior population of 23%, the area works to keep things accessible for older residents. The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority offers frequent bus routes on main thoroughfares, while towns such as Warwick and East Greenwich offer senior transportation services to doctors' appointments and grocery shopping.
Kent County's beaches and parks offer miles of recreation
Much of the coastline of Kent County is in the town of Warwick, which is filled with beaches and seaside trails, as well as quaint shops. Warwick's public beach offerings include scenic Conimicut Point, with views of the 19th-century Conimicut Lighthouse, and Buttonwoods Beach at Warwick City Park with sand-covered shores, space for kayak launches, and walking trails. Oakland Beach includes a handicap-accessible boardwalk and hosts classic car nights during the warmer months. For harbor views, residents can head to the Kent County town of East Greenwich, where patrons can watch boats navigate Greenwich Bay while enjoying marina-front dining at Finn's Harborside, Blu on the Water, or Water Street Kitchen.
Rocky Point State Park in Warwick is dotted with historic structures from its more than 150 years of use as a recreation area; once home to rides, a pool, and a hotel, the space is now filled with trails and an accessible fishing pier. Rocky Point is also the location for community events such as Movies in the Park and the Historic Baseball Festival. Kent County's Goddard Memorial State Park hosts a weekly farmers market and offers a public, nine-hole golf course as well as horseback riding and an accessible boat ramp. Hikers looking for a quieter day out can visit the George B. Parker Woodland Wildlife Refuge or the Maxwell Mays Wildlife Refuge in the town of Coventry, or sample the gorgeous scenery and outdoor recreation in West Greenwich.
A long history and central location set Kent County apart
Indigenous people first settled Narragansett Bay thousands of years ago, and the first European settlements in the area were founded in the mid-1600s. The area has a rich colonial history, including being the home of Revolutionary War general Nathanael Greene. Spell Hall, Greene's 1770 homestead, is furnished with historic pieces and is open for tours April through October. Kent County was also the site of the burning of the British ship HMS Gaspee, a key event leading up to the Revolutionary War that the area commemorates with an annual festival featuring a parade and reenactors.
Retirees here will see much more snow than Florida snowbirds, with an average of 40 to 60 inches of snow each year in some parts of the county. However, Rhode Island and Florida do have one weather phenomenon in common: the risk of wind storms, like hurricanes. Tropical systems have caused billions of dollars of damage in Rhode Island in the last few decades, although winter storms is more frequent.
Kent County has active senior centers in several towns, including organizations in Warwick and East Greenwich, that offer daily lunches, weekly exercise classes, and special events to welcome newcomers. Rhode Island's primary airport is conveniently located in Warwick. And since Kent County is just minutes from Providence and a 90-minute train ride from the historic neighborhoods, landmarks, and churches of Boston, it's centrally located for residents seeking a change from the area's subdued atmosphere with a weekend in a bigger city.