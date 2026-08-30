Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast Gem Outside Providence With Vibrant Parks, Beaches, And Historic Charm

Indigenous people first settled Narragansett Bay thousands of years ago, and the first European settlements in the area were founded in the mid-1600s. The area has a rich colonial history, including being the home of Revolutionary War general Nathanael Greene. Spell Hall, Greene's 1770 homestead, is furnished with historic pieces and is open for tours April through October. Kent County was also the site of the burning of the British ship HMS Gaspee, a key event leading up to the Revolutionary War that the area commemorates with an annual festival featuring a parade and reenactors.

Retirees here will see much more snow than Florida snowbirds, with an average of 40 to 60 inches of snow each year in some parts of the county. However, Rhode Island and Florida do have one weather phenomenon in common: the risk of wind storms, like hurricanes. Tropical systems have caused billions of dollars of damage in Rhode Island in the last few decades, although winter storms is more frequent.

Kent County has active senior centers in several towns, including organizations in Warwick and East Greenwich, that offer daily lunches, weekly exercise classes, and special events to welcome newcomers. Rhode Island's primary airport is conveniently located in Warwick. And since Kent County is just minutes from Providence and a 90-minute train ride from the historic neighborhoods, landmarks, and churches of Boston, it's centrally located for residents seeking a change from the area's subdued atmosphere with a weekend in a bigger city.