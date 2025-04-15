Gorgeous Scenery, Outdoor Recreation, And A Quaint Winery Await At Rhode Island's Charming Town

Outdoor lovers will find their peace of mind in every corner of West Greenwich, starting with Beach Pond State Park. When you're not soaking in the serenity or strolling along the paths, you're prepping your fishing gear in search of the catch of the day. Both largemouth and smallmouth bass are found here, along with brown and rainbow trout — the pond is also stocked with catfish, pickerel, and walleye.

But if that doesn't exactly float your boat, you might enjoy seeing a stunning waterfall. Stepstone Falls, located in the 14,000-acre Arcadia State Management Area, is a sight to behold. You can either drive to the waterfall from Beach Pond State Park in less than 20 minutes — or hike to the cascading beauty. The hike, which begins at the Ben Utter Trailhead, can take up to an hour. From there, follow the path along Wood River until you reach the waterfall. Make sure to bring binoculars with you if you're a birding enthusiast. The trail is pretty easy, so you won't have to break a sweat.

More incredible views await at the Tillinghast Pond Management Area. Not only does this 2,200-acre gem boast 13 miles of hiking trails, but it's also a wonderful place to paddle on the water. You can also go hunting for deer and turkey, as well as fishing and birdwatching. Just make sure to stop for a moment and take in the tranquility of the woodlands. Around a 15-minute drive away, you'll end up at Big River Management Area, which features more than 8,000 acres of thriving nature, flowing rivers, and crystal-clear ponds. Hiking and biking opportunities abound here, with many people visiting to escape the busy city and listen to the sounds of nature.