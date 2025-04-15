Gorgeous Scenery, Outdoor Recreation, And A Quaint Winery Await At Rhode Island's Charming Town
Rhode Island might be the smallest state in the U.S., but it's big on scenery. Between the state's five best-reviewed beaches and Little Compton's underrated seafood scene, it's easy to picture ocean panoramas and historic seaports when you think of the Ocean State. But what kind of views should you expect when you're not in a seaside town? West Greenwich — only a little farther from the coast — is proof that Rhode Island's landscapes aren't limited to the shore. Here, verdant nature takes the lead. The town is practically a perfect rectangle on the map, and from every angle, it's brimming with lush wilderness — you have rolling hills, dense forests, quiet ponds, and so many trails to tackle. It's the kind of place where you can breathe a little deeper, slow down, and reconnect with the outdoors. Add a cozy small-town vibe, and you have yourself a true respite in the heart of Rhode Island's charming inland.
Since West Greenwich is close to the coastal areas of the state, it's easily accessible from cities, like Newport, which oozes French vibes and has scenic cliffs (only 40 minutes away), and the all-American bayside town of Bristol (about one hour away). Also, the drive to West Greenwich is doable even if you're coming from out of state — New York City, for instance, is a little over three hours away. On the other hand, the drive from Boston takes around an hour and 40 minutes — you can even make a day trip out of it.
West Greenwich's natural vistas are rewarding
Outdoor lovers will find their peace of mind in every corner of West Greenwich, starting with Beach Pond State Park. When you're not soaking in the serenity or strolling along the paths, you're prepping your fishing gear in search of the catch of the day. Both largemouth and smallmouth bass are found here, along with brown and rainbow trout — the pond is also stocked with catfish, pickerel, and walleye.
But if that doesn't exactly float your boat, you might enjoy seeing a stunning waterfall. Stepstone Falls, located in the 14,000-acre Arcadia State Management Area, is a sight to behold. You can either drive to the waterfall from Beach Pond State Park in less than 20 minutes — or hike to the cascading beauty. The hike, which begins at the Ben Utter Trailhead, can take up to an hour. From there, follow the path along Wood River until you reach the waterfall. Make sure to bring binoculars with you if you're a birding enthusiast. The trail is pretty easy, so you won't have to break a sweat.
More incredible views await at the Tillinghast Pond Management Area. Not only does this 2,200-acre gem boast 13 miles of hiking trails, but it's also a wonderful place to paddle on the water. You can also go hunting for deer and turkey, as well as fishing and birdwatching. Just make sure to stop for a moment and take in the tranquility of the woodlands. Around a 15-minute drive away, you'll end up at Big River Management Area, which features more than 8,000 acres of thriving nature, flowing rivers, and crystal-clear ponds. Hiking and biking opportunities abound here, with many people visiting to escape the busy city and listen to the sounds of nature.
Great wineries and restaurants in West Greenwich
When you're done roaming the forests of West Greenwich, you'll want to unwind in style, and what better place to do that than at the charmingly quaint Leyden Farm Vineyard and Winery? A glass of their American Symphony Bubbly will leave you with a nutty aftertaste, while the Apple Jack Russel will remind you of a crisp green apple on a late summer night. The Golden Sangria is a classic choice; so are the Pinot Noir and Cabernet Sauvignon. The winery also offers live music, brunch, and other food-related events — check their calendar before going.
Meanwhile, the best breakfast spot in West Greenwich is Alaina's Coffee and Kitchen. An iced cappuccino in the morning with avocado toast is always a good idea, but the honey grilled cheese sandwich is on a whole other level. You can also try the açaí bowl for a sweet start to your morning. For lunch, locals will recommend The Woods Tavern for its hearty chili, juicy chicken wings, pulled pork pizza, and mouthwatering meatball sandwich. Their cocktail menu is just as delectable — the Ketel Botanical Spritz and Pink Lemonade are top picks for a sunny day.
Tavern on the Hill is also a lovely stop if you love French onion soup, loaded nachos, clam cakes, and Philly cheesesteak. And for those who want to dine in a barn, stop by Dan's Place to try their New England clam chowder, the most tender ribeye steak, and the unique bourbon burger. West Greenwich just knows how to delight your senses. To continue your foodie adventures, head northwest for 30 minutes to get a taste of Southern Italy in the unsung town of Cranston.