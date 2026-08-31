Between Richmond And Wilmington Is North Carolina's Charming City With Fishing, Boating, And A Vibrant Culture

With North Carolina seeing new tourism spending records, eyes are turning toward the Tar Heel State and its culturally rich cities. Despite many North Carolina visitors sticking to big hubs like Charlotte or Raleigh, others might want to consider smaller, charming gems. Wilson, a city of around 50,000 residents, is a particularly good candidate with its mix of cultural attractions and waterfront recreation. Wilson's delightful small-town atmosphere is ever-present, but it's also a growing city whose downtown has come a long way in terms of attractions.

The area is home to the artsy and vibrant Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park, which was named by USA Today as the best sculpture park in the country. This is also where visitors can attend many fun local events, including farmers' markets and the annual North Carolina Whirligig Festival. Those who want to dive deeper into Wilson's cultural scene might also want to explore its several museums. Outdoor lovers, on the other hand, can take advantage of the area's abundant fishing and boating opportunities, with the city offering easy access to several bodies of water like Lake Wilson, Wiggins Mill Reservoir, and Buckhorn Lake.

Wilson is relatively accessible by car. The city is located right between Richmond (VA) and Wilmington, roughly two hours away from each. Further, Raleigh, the state capital, is less than an hour's drive west, making Wilson a convenient base from which you can explore some of the region's biggest cities. True to North Carolinian fashion, this isn't the most walkable place overall, so driving is the most convenient mode of transportation. That said, fliers still have access to a major airport: Raleigh-Durham International, which is just a little over 60 miles away.