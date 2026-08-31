Between Richmond And Wilmington Is North Carolina's Charming City With Fishing, Boating, And A Vibrant Culture
With North Carolina seeing new tourism spending records, eyes are turning toward the Tar Heel State and its culturally rich cities. Despite many North Carolina visitors sticking to big hubs like Charlotte or Raleigh, others might want to consider smaller, charming gems. Wilson, a city of around 50,000 residents, is a particularly good candidate with its mix of cultural attractions and waterfront recreation. Wilson's delightful small-town atmosphere is ever-present, but it's also a growing city whose downtown has come a long way in terms of attractions.
The area is home to the artsy and vibrant Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park, which was named by USA Today as the best sculpture park in the country. This is also where visitors can attend many fun local events, including farmers' markets and the annual North Carolina Whirligig Festival. Those who want to dive deeper into Wilson's cultural scene might also want to explore its several museums. Outdoor lovers, on the other hand, can take advantage of the area's abundant fishing and boating opportunities, with the city offering easy access to several bodies of water like Lake Wilson, Wiggins Mill Reservoir, and Buckhorn Lake.
Wilson is relatively accessible by car. The city is located right between Richmond (VA) and Wilmington, roughly two hours away from each. Further, Raleigh, the state capital, is less than an hour's drive west, making Wilson a convenient base from which you can explore some of the region's biggest cities. True to North Carolinian fashion, this isn't the most walkable place overall, so driving is the most convenient mode of transportation. That said, fliers still have access to a major airport: Raleigh-Durham International, which is just a little over 60 miles away.
Wilson is a charming city with vibrant culture
Wilson is loved for its charm and friendly people, and the city has been consistently growing. A great way to explore its diverse, multicultural environment is by checking out its local arts scene. The popular Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park, for example — a vibrant North Carolina gem full of art, history, and Southern charm – is a must-visit. The park is an accessible, family-friendly green space perfect for picnicking, admiring colorful flowers, and browsing the local farmers' market.
Installations at the site, created by Vollis Simpson, include 30 large, wind-driven whirligigs. The pieces, made from scrap metal, road signs, and other discarded parts, move and chime when the wind picks up. Come here during sunset, because that's when the reflective surfaces create a fantasy-like effect. Entering is free, and sometimes, shows and concerts are held. There's even a museum with more of Vollis' work across the street from the park. Just be warned that the park can get busy during special events.
Visitors coming here in November can't miss out on the North Carolina Whirligig Festival, one of the area's most popular community gatherings featuring local vendors, musicians, and interactive acts. Activities like watching artists create pieces in real time or children's games are free to enjoy.
Families can additionally stop by the Imagination Station Science Museum, which features interactive exhibits, including science demonstrations and firsthand experiences with animals. Visitors might also appreciate the Oliver Nestus Freeman Round House, which preserves and promotes Wilson's African-American history. Exhibits include everything from freedom papers to picture galleries, and entrance is free. Try a virtual tour here.
Fishing and boating opportunities in Wilson
North Carolina is a top-rated East Coast state with sandy beaches and gorgeous mountains, and Wilson's nature fits the bill. The city provides easy access to several lakes and reservoirs, starting with Lake Wilson, located roughly a 10-minute drive from downtown. Featuring a two-mile trail, nature viewing spots, and a vessel launch area, this is a popular spot for both land- and water-based outdoor recreation. One defining feature is the bridge taking you across the lake, providing picture-perfect scenery. Beyond pretty sights, the area offers abundant fishing opportunities. You can fish from the dam, docks, and boats, but you'll need a valid North Carolina Fishing license. Some of the species you might come across include bass, catfish, and bream. Alternatively, you can spend your day kayaking, canoeing, or boating, and the launch is also ADA accessible.
Those who want more waterfront experiences 10 minutes from downtown Wilson can stop by the Wiggins Mill Reservoir. Home to a little under 300 acres of water, this is a place best explored by small boat, be that a kayak, canoe, or an electric-powered boat. Shore and ramp fishing is also popular, with common species including bass, catfish, bluegill, and bream.
Alternatively, drive roughly 20 minutes from Wilson's downtown to Buckhorn Lake, which features a much bigger body of water (2,100 acres) whose boat ramp you'll have to pay to use. The daily boat ramp fee is relatively affordable: $10 for non-residents. In return, you get access to water skiing and kayaking opportunities, plus a consistent supply of rainbow trout, crappie, catfish, and muskie. To better plan your activities, you can find the area's lake depth map here. Next, drive the one-hour to William B. Umstead, North Carolina's state park city break with glistening lakes and multi-use trails.