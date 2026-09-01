Nestled In The Sierra Nevada Is A Crystal-Clear Alpine Lake With Fishing, Boating, And A Trail

Standing on the shores of Gull Lake, California, you could look at the mountains all around and assume this was all wilderness. The rocky summits, the glassy reflection, and the tufts of shrub and fir feel like some untouched frontier. The area is still and peaceful most of the time, and for 277 days of the year, the skies above are bright and blue. Here, the Sierra Nevada mountain range looks positively pristine.

Then you'd look to your right and left and see signs of human presence: a marina with kayaks and flat-bottom boats, a shaded campground with 11 sites, and plenty of access roads encircling the parkland. In short, this place feels far away, but it's easy to get to and welcoming to visitors. Gull Lake isn't huge, at only 60 acres, which is part of what visitors like about it. You can easily float around on these crystal clear waters and cast a fishing line for trout.

What's more, Gull Lake lies 7,100 feet above sea level. While many alpine lakes are isolated and hard to reach, you can pop over here on Highway 395 and continue straight from here to Yosemite National Park in less than an hour. This stretch of "California's most scenic drive" through the Sierra Nevada is lined with lake views and campsites, and Gull Lake is a standout, both for its natural surroundings and low-stress enjoyment.