Nestled In The Sierra Nevada Is A Crystal-Clear Alpine Lake With Fishing, Boating, And A Trail
Standing on the shores of Gull Lake, California, you could look at the mountains all around and assume this was all wilderness. The rocky summits, the glassy reflection, and the tufts of shrub and fir feel like some untouched frontier. The area is still and peaceful most of the time, and for 277 days of the year, the skies above are bright and blue. Here, the Sierra Nevada mountain range looks positively pristine.
Then you'd look to your right and left and see signs of human presence: a marina with kayaks and flat-bottom boats, a shaded campground with 11 sites, and plenty of access roads encircling the parkland. In short, this place feels far away, but it's easy to get to and welcoming to visitors. Gull Lake isn't huge, at only 60 acres, which is part of what visitors like about it. You can easily float around on these crystal clear waters and cast a fishing line for trout.
What's more, Gull Lake lies 7,100 feet above sea level. While many alpine lakes are isolated and hard to reach, you can pop over here on Highway 395 and continue straight from here to Yosemite National Park in less than an hour. This stretch of "California's most scenic drive" through the Sierra Nevada is lined with lake views and campsites, and Gull Lake is a standout, both for its natural surroundings and low-stress enjoyment.
The many ways to enjoy Gull Lake
The easiest way to enjoy Gull Lake is to look at it. The mountain vistas are spectacular, and all you have to do is go to the water's edge and take it all in. The odds are good that the weather will be sunny, but even on overcast days, you can enjoy the fresh air and snap a few impressive pictures. For scenery, it's hard to go wrong in the majestic Sierra Nevada.
For a more immersive experience, you can hike a complete circle around the area on the Gull Lake Loop. This easy excursion covers about 2 miles and should take most hikers less than an hour to complete. The trail cuts a pleasant course through Inyo National Forest, the 2 million-acre woodland that Gull Lake lies within, and visitors can view the water and mountains from many different directions. There aren't any amenities on the trail, so make sure to bring plenty of provisions. Once you've finished your circuit, consider flinging yourself into the lake from the local rope swing, which is fastened to a tree on the west bank — this is by far the most thrilling way to cool off.
True lake lovers can rent a boat at the Gull Lake Marina, and the range of watercraft is impressive: one- or two-seater kayaks, stand-up paddle boards, pontoon boats, and a flat-bottomed barge with a motor. The marina also has its own on-site tackle shop, where anglers with a valid California fishing license can gear up (they also sell beer and other libations). Note that the lake is only about a half-mile at its widest point, so boaters tend to find a place to stop for a peaceful float.
Getting to Gull Lake and where to stay
Gull Lake stands right next to June Lake, which is the name of both an actual body of water (slightly larger than Gull) and the adjacent under-the-radar mountain town known as the "Switzerland of California." The only way to get here is to drive, and it will probably be a long one. The lake is six hours by car from San Francisco, more than four hours from Sacramento, and about three hours from Reno. The jagged horizon is mind-bogglingly beautiful, though, and when you arrive, the area is easy to enjoy. You'll find a surprising number of stores and places to eat in June Lake, including Tiger Bar and Grill, a high-ceilinged haunt that dates back to 1932. Chase your hike with a couple of IPAs at June Lake Brewing, which is open every day from noon to 8 p.m.
To complete the outdoors experience, stay at Gull Lake Campground, where you can pitch a tent or set up small trailers (longer RVs are not suitable). If you want something a little more comfortable, the town of June Lake offers a wide range of lodging, from the ski-lodge-like June Lake Motel to the Golden Pine RV Park, which stands just a five-minute walk from Gull Lake. If you're on the lookout for other beautiful waters in the area, consider California's crystal-clear lake duo in the Sierra Nevada with scenic trails and high-altitude fishing spots.