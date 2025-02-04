The Under-The-Radar Majestic Lakefront Mountain Town Best Known As The 'Switzerland Of California'
The Golden State's Eastern Sierra region, part of the Sierra Nevada mountain range, hides many diverse destinations for visitors to uncover. Stretching across two counties and engulfed by the vast Inyo National Forest, it's home to Mammoth, the low-key affordable mountain resort town, and Lee Vining, an unspoiled California town where you can explore canyons, mountains, and nearby Yosemite National Park. Nestled between Mammoth and Lee Vining in the heart of the Mono Basin lies June Lake, an under-the-radar lakefront mountain town known as the "Switzerland of California." June Lake earned the nickname for its distinctive location at the base of the 10,908-foot Carson Peak, providing scenic views and fresh mountain air at every corner.
June Lake sits at 7,600 feet elevation along the approximately 14-mile-long Highway 158, also known as the June Lake Loop. The lake is approximately 320 acres and 1.2 miles long, is one of the largest lakes in the region, and is one of the few natural lakes. You can access June Lake and surrounding destinations on a stunning road trip along the state-designated Eastern Sierra scenic byway US Highway 395, which runs through the Sierra Nevada Mountains from Lone Pine to Reno. The closest airports to June Lake are the Mammoth Yosemite Airport 22 miles away or the Eastern Sierra Regional Airport 58 miles away. Reno-Tahoe International Airport is the closest major airport at 150 miles, or about three hours, away, and the Yosemite Area Regional Transit System busses connect June Lake and Reno seasonally.
Getting to know June Lake
June Lake is part of the June Lake Loop, a horseshoe-shaped canyon formed by a glacier and featuring four lakes — June Lake, Gull Lake, Silver Lake, and Grant Lake. A must-do is to venture around the approximately 14-mile loop, which makes for a great scenic drive or hike. This can be done most of the year, but winter weather can make the roads and trails impassable. June Lake is particularly picturesque during fall as the colors come alive.
You'll also want to make a pit stop in June Lake Village, where shops and restaurants reminiscent of a European alpine village await, further cementing the 'Switzerland of California' nickname. This could include grabbing a pint at June Lake Brewing or a slice at June Pie Pizza Company and perusing the offerings at the June Lake General Store. You can stop by the Visitor Center if you need help planning your adventure, which is open daily.
If you're looking to turn your June Lake adventure into a weekend getaway, there are plenty of places to stay for any style, group size, and budget. You can book a motel in the heart of June Lake Village or a variety of cabins, vacation rentals, or resorts scattered throughout the valley and lake communities. Or, enjoy a night under the stars at either the Oh! Ridge Campground or June Lake Campground.
Enjoy a scenic hike or water activity at this best mountain lake paradise
June Lake Loop's four lake communities and mountain bases provide plenty of outdoor territory primed for exploration, whether on a hike or the water. The Gull Lake Loop Hike is an easy, 2-mile roundtrip along the shores of Gull Lake, which you'll want bug spray for in mosquito season. The 3.6-mile Parker Lake Trail has steeper sections and is noted for wildflowers in the spring and summer and fall foliage colors. The June Lake Loop Trail is challenging and has a steep, 1,302-foot elevation gain over 4.8 miles. The June Lake Trails Committee, a group of local hiking enthusiasts, compiled a list of their favorite hikes. As hikes are located in the Inyo National Forest, you'll want to check that area's website before visiting for the latest in permits or passes required and updates on weather or closures.
Unlike nearby Mono Lake, which is one of the most dangerous in California, June Lake and its surrounding alpine lakes feature clear water primed for water activities during the spring and summer months. This includes kayaking, canoeing, boating, and swimming. You can rent watercraft at the June Lake and Gull Lake Marinas. The June Lake Beach has also been noted as one of the best beaches in the Eastern Sierras with a safe and clean swimming area. If you're into fishing, June Lake is one of the few places where you have the chance to get a "Sierra Grand Slam" — catching a rainbow, brown, brook, and cutthroat trout in one day.
Ski the slopes at June Mountain, a Tahoe and Mammoth alternative
The June Mountain Ski Area, has become a chosen winter destination over nearby Mammoth and Tahoe for many because of fewer crowds, a family-friendly atmosphere, and unique backcountry and naturalist tours. The June Mountain Ski Area offers 1,500 acres with 41 trails, seven chair lifts, and ample beginner-friendly runs. Additionally, kids 12 and under ski and snowboard for free.
The base of June Mountain is at 7,500 feet, but the heart of the action at their main Chalet is at 8,695 feet. It's here where they house their main ski shop, rental center, ski and snowboard school, and dining facilities. December to April are the main skiing months, conditions permitting, and the resort is open every day from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (though the lifts close at 4).
If you're itching for the ultimate backcountry adventure, you'll want to book a tour with a local guide, such as Sierra Mountain Guides. They can help plan a tour customized for any level of skier or snowboarder to visit backcountry destinations, such as Gnome Zone, Carson Peak, and Fern Creek. It's not limited to ski season, as they also offer rock climbing tours. On the weekends, you can take a free naturalist tour with a volunteer from the US Forest Service. According to the resort's website, the one-hour tour will teach participants about the geologic history, flora and fauna, and weather patterns. With a valid lift ticket and intermediate skiing skills, there are no reservations required.