The Under-The-Radar Majestic Lakefront Mountain Town Best Known As The 'Switzerland Of California'

The Golden State's Eastern Sierra region, part of the Sierra Nevada mountain range, hides many diverse destinations for visitors to uncover. Stretching across two counties and engulfed by the vast Inyo National Forest, it's home to Mammoth, the low-key affordable mountain resort town, and Lee Vining, an unspoiled California town where you can explore canyons, mountains, and nearby Yosemite National Park. Nestled between Mammoth and Lee Vining in the heart of the Mono Basin lies June Lake, an under-the-radar lakefront mountain town known as the "Switzerland of California." June Lake earned the nickname for its distinctive location at the base of the 10,908-foot Carson Peak, providing scenic views and fresh mountain air at every corner.

June Lake sits at 7,600 feet elevation along the approximately 14-mile-long Highway 158, also known as the June Lake Loop. The lake is approximately 320 acres and 1.2 miles long, is one of the largest lakes in the region, and is one of the few natural lakes. You can access June Lake and surrounding destinations on a stunning road trip along the state-designated Eastern Sierra scenic byway US Highway 395, which runs through the Sierra Nevada Mountains from Lone Pine to Reno. The closest airports to June Lake are the Mammoth Yosemite Airport 22 miles away or the Eastern Sierra Regional Airport 58 miles away. Reno-Tahoe International Airport is the closest major airport at 150 miles, or about three hours, away, and the Yosemite Area Regional Transit System busses connect June Lake and Reno seasonally.