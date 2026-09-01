The 10 Most Gorgeous Gardens To Visit In The Midwest
The Midwest may be best known for sprawling farmland, Great Lakes shorelines, and bustling cities, but some of the region's most beautiful landscapes can be found within carefully cultivated gardens across the region. From colorful botanical collections in Illinois, to formal European-inspired grounds in Missouri, to peaceful Japanese gardens, and sprawling arboretums in Iowa, this collection of manicured gardens offers a chance to explore a remarkable variety of plants and landscapes without leaving the heartland.
Some of the best Midwest gardens and arboretums incorporate sculptures, fountains, historic homes, conservatories, and winding paths among their impressive collections of flora. Others are designed around distinct landscapes or global gardening techniques. Visitors in the region can wander through a rose garden in peak summer bloom at Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens in Iowa, explore a Japanese garden with tranquil ponds and bridges at the Chicago Botanic Garden, or walk beneath towering trees in the expansive Holden Arboretum in Ohio. Seasonal changes also give these destinations a different character throughout the year, from spring tulips and flowering trees to summer perennials and brilliant fall foliage.
To determine the Midwest's most gorgeous gardens, we focused on destinations that combine exceptional landscaping and plant collections with distinctive settings and memorable fixtures. We considered the variety, size, and beauty of the gardens themselves, as well as features such as conservatories, themed gardens, walking paths, water features, sculptures, historic buildings, and notable seasonal displays. Accessibility and the overall visitor experience were also deciding factors in curating this collection of gardens.
Chicago Botanic Garden, Illinois
Spanning 385 acres in Glencoe – about 25 miles north of downtown Chicago — the Chicago Botanic Garden is one of the five best summertime activities in the city that locals swear by. The grounds include 27 distinct gardens and four types of natural habitats, with highlights ranging from the Elizabeth Hubert Malott Japanese Garden and Krasberg Rose Garden to the English Walled Garden and Heritage Garden. Nine islands and almost 6 miles of lakeshore surround the property, and more than 2.5 million plants are cultivated across the grounds, with spring bulbs, summer perennials, and fall foliage creating changing scenery throughout the year.
Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, Iowa
Set on 56 acres overlooking the Mississippi River bluffs, the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens offers a diverse collection of landscaped gardens. Located about 5 miles from downtown Dubuque, the gardens are open to visitors year-round. There are more than 60 garden types, including a Formal Herb Garden, Japanese Garden, the Gottschalk-Hoeger Rose Garden, and Children's Storybook Garden, along with woodland paths for hiking and biking. Seasonal displays are a major part of the experience, with colorful annuals being some of the highlights. Over 50 sculptures and numerous ponds and stonework add visual interest throughout the grounds.
Botanica, Kansas
In the heart of Wichita, Botanica spans 20 acres and includes more than 30 themed gardens. The grounds include the Koch Carousel Gardens, Cissy Wise Wildflower Meadow, Chinese Garden of Friendship, Butterfly Garden and House, and Shakespeare Garden, among others, each featuring its own unique landscaping and plant collections. Water features are woven throughout the property as well, including a koi pond, streams, fountains, and waterfalls. The Sally Stone Sensory Garden is designed around plants and features that engage multiple senses, and the Woodland Walk & Frank Smith Woodland Glade offers a quieter route through native vegetation. The gardens also host Illuminations, a popular holiday light display.
Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park, Michigan
Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park in Michigan features 158 acres in Grand Rapids. The grounds are home to 16 distinct gardens, including the Richard and Helen DeVos Japanese Garden, a Michigan's Farm Garden, and The Tassell-Wisner-Bottrall English Perennial Garden. The Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory is one of the garden's highlights, housing tropical plants, waterfalls, and Michigan's largest butterfly exhibition every spring. Outdoor sculptures by artists including Magdalena Abakanowicz, Ai Weiwei, and Lynn Chadwick are positioned throughout the landscaped grounds. The property also features five indoor gardens, including one dedicated to carnivorous plants and another designed in the style of a Victorian parlor.
Munsinger Clemens Gardens, Minnesota
Stretching along the Mississippi River in St. Cloud, the adjacent Munsinger and Clemens Gardens cover a combined 21 acres and contain seven distinct gardens in total. The Virginia Clemens Rose Garden is one of the highlights, featuring four types of roses arranged around a central fountain. Nearby, the Formal Garden features geometrical beds, sculptures, and a low fountain with bathing swan sculptures in its center, while the Rest Area Garden and Perennial Garden showcase seasonal flowers. The gardens' riverfront setting adds scenic views and mature trees to the experience, particularly from the winding paths along the water. For more river fun, spend some time in the charming Midwest City of St. Cloud while you're in town.
Missouri Botanical Garden, Missouri
Founded in 1859, the Missouri Botanical Garden spans 79 acres in St. Louis and is one of the oldest botanical gardens in the United States. Its grounds contain 23 gardens, conservatories, and exhibits, including the Japanese Garden, English Woodland Garden, and the Bavarian Garden. The 14-acre Japanese Garden–known as Seiwa-en–features ponds, bridges, waterfalls, and islands. The Climatron Geodesic Dome Conservatory is another standout, featuring a structure that was named one of the "100 most significant architectural achievements in US history," according to the Missouri Botanical Garden. Its many historic elements include the Victorian-style Tower Grove House,built in 1849 for garden founder Henry Shaw.
Lauritzen Gardens, Nebraska
Lauritzen Gardens is a 100-acre botanical garden in Omaha overlooking the Missouri River, with more than 20 themed gardens spread across a rolling landscape. Highlights include the Model Railroad Garden, Festival Garden, Hitchcock-Kountze Victorian Garden, and the Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory, which houses tropical and temperate plants in a glass-enclosed setting. The Japanese Park features ponds, waterfalls, stone lanterns, and a variety of plants that represent those found in a traditional Japanese garden, while the Rose Garden contains nearly 2,000 roses arranged around formal pathways. Seasonal displays are also a major part of the experience.
International Peace Garden, North Dakota
Straddling the U.S.-Canada border in North Dakota and Manitoba, the International Peace Garden spans nearly 2,400 acres of formal gardens, natural landscapes, and wooded areas and is considered a symbol of peace and friendship between Canada and the USA. More than 80,000 flowers are planted across the grounds in June every year. The formal garden features a large floral clock that rises up from the ground, fountains, and geometric planting beds, while the Dedication Cairn and Carillon Bell Tower reflect the garden's symbolic purpose. Visitors can also explore walking trails through wetlands and forests, as well as an extensive cactus collection in the Conservatory.
The Holden Arboretum, Ohio
The Holden Arboretum covers more than 3,600 acres of forests and lush gardens in Kirtland, making it one of the largest arboreta in the United States and a destination for exploring gardens, forests, and natural landscapes. Its grounds include the Helen S. Layer Rhododendron Collection, Display Garden, and extensive collections of North American trees. The Murch Canopy Walk rises 65 feet above the forest floor, while the Kalberer Emergent Tower climbs 12 stories, offering views across the surrounding landscape. More than 25 miles of trails wind through the arboretum's forests, wetlands, and gardens. Don't leave without visiting The Corning Visitor Center and nearby Arlene & Arthur S. Holden Jr. Butterfly Garden.
Olbrich Botanical Garden, Wisconsin
Located on the east side of Madison, Wisconsin, Olbrich Botanical Gardens covers 16 acres, with 20 gardens showcasing plants and landscapes from around the world. The Royal Thai Pavilion and Garden is easily the centerpiece. It's a traditional pavilion originally built in Thailand, now surrounded by ponds, waterfalls, tropical plantings, and stonework. Other highlights include the Sunken Garden, Tower Garden, and Woodland Garden, which demonstrate a range of formal and naturalistic landscaping styles. The Bolz Conservatory provides a year-round tropical environment beneath a glass pyramid, with more than 475 species of plants, including palms and orchids, alongside free-flying birds and a waterfall.