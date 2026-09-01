The 10 Most Gorgeous Gardens To Visit In The Midwest

The Midwest may be best known for sprawling farmland, Great Lakes shorelines, and bustling cities, but some of the region's most beautiful landscapes can be found within carefully cultivated gardens across the region. From colorful botanical collections in Illinois, to formal European-inspired grounds in Missouri, to peaceful Japanese gardens, and sprawling arboretums in Iowa, this collection of manicured gardens offers a chance to explore a remarkable variety of plants and landscapes without leaving the heartland.

Some of the best Midwest gardens and arboretums incorporate sculptures, fountains, historic homes, conservatories, and winding paths among their impressive collections of flora. Others are designed around distinct landscapes or global gardening techniques. Visitors in the region can wander through a rose garden in peak summer bloom at Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens in Iowa, explore a Japanese garden with tranquil ponds and bridges at the Chicago Botanic Garden, or walk beneath towering trees in the expansive Holden Arboretum in Ohio. Seasonal changes also give these destinations a different character throughout the year, from spring tulips and flowering trees to summer perennials and brilliant fall foliage.

To determine the Midwest's most gorgeous gardens, we focused on destinations that combine exceptional landscaping and plant collections with distinctive settings and memorable fixtures. We considered the variety, size, and beauty of the gardens themselves, as well as features such as conservatories, themed gardens, walking paths, water features, sculptures, historic buildings, and notable seasonal displays. Accessibility and the overall visitor experience were also deciding factors in curating this collection of gardens.