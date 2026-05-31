5 Best Things To Do In Chicago This Summer That Locals Swear By

I moved to Chicago at the tail end of Summer 2025 and got a taste of the magic this city has to offer when the weather is glorious. It entails lazy afternoons spent by the lake, glasses of rosé on riverfront patios, and long strolls through the Division Street farmers market. Autumn came far too quickly for my liking. Now that Memorial Day is behind us, I cannot wait to start taking part in all of the Chicago summer activities that I have been dreaming about for nearly a year.

Like many beloved northern hubs dotting the United States, Chicago winters are notoriously brutal, but summers make the chilly wait worth it. I spent a large portion of my winter cozy on my couch in Old Town doing one of my favorite activities — planning. This time, I wasn't planning for travel, but for everything that I was going to do as soon as the temperature rose above 70 degrees and the bundled up joggers on the lakefront were replaced by swimmers and jet skiers enjoying the crystalline waters of Lake Michigan.

I may still be new to the city by Chicago standards (e.g., I wasn't born and raised in the 'burbs, and I moved here for college. I'm a twenty-something transplant through and through). That said, through research, friend accounts, and one glorious late summer month last year, I'm excited to share the top Chicago summer activities that locals swear by, from getting out on the lake to strolling the city's farmers markets.