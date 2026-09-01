Nestled In Stockton Is California's Idyllic Lake Park With Fishing, Paddling, And Peace
With its rural landscapes and mountain views, California's Central Valley is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. Even in a large city like Stockton, nature remains readily accessible thanks to destinations like Shumway Oak Grove Regional Park. This dreamy green space honors late congressman and Stockton local Norman Shumway and has 180 idyllic acres to explore. The park features grassy meadows with striking trees and wooden bridges. There's also the Oak Grove Nature Center, which delves into the region's indigenous history, among other things.
But at the heart of this site is Oak Grove Lake. Although swimming is not permitted, this body of water and its grassy banks are a fishing hot spot. Bring along your tackle, reel, and California Fishing License. As an individual on Yelp explained, "I am an avid fisherman and enjoy the calmness of this lake. They stock the lake with trout and catfish every year, sometimes with several plants per year." In fact, Shumway Oak Grove Regional Park is known for its Catfish Derby. This event is held annually, usually in early June, and sees anglers of all ages compete. Similarly, the Trout Bout happens each fall. San Joaquin County's Instagram is a great place to check before you visit for Shumway Oak Grove Regional Park's latest events.
Not into fishing? Don't fret; you can still enjoy Oak Grove Lake by renting a paddleboat. For less than $10, you can cruise around this body of water in a colorful vessel for 30 minutes. This is perfect for visitors with little ones or those looking to plan a memorable date in Stockton. However, keep in mind that the paddleboats are a seasonal amenity that are typically only available on summer weekends.
Take in Shumway Oak Grove Regional Park's serene surroundings
Lake fun isn't the only reason why Shumway Oak Grove Regional Park is a popular green space in Stockton, a riverside hub with murals, markets, and trails. Several reviewers on Google mention the park's serene atmosphere, with one individual writing, "the entire environment felt peaceful." Geese and ducks roam around the shores. Plus, Oak Grove Lake is lined with benches where visitors can relax and admire the tranquil surroundings. You might even encounter couples taking engagement photos among the billowing trees and grassy fields.
Visitors can also choose to soak in this scenery with a hike. The Miwok Trail spans just under 2 miles and loops around the park, winding through verdant fields and rich foliage. A reviewer on AllTrails described it as "very beautiful" and wrote that it's an "Easy walk and a good leg stretch." While there are plenty of fun things to do here during the day, you might want to consider attending the nighttime Astronomy in the Park. This monthly event welcomes the public to view the night sky and its celestial bodies through telescopes provided by the Stockton Astronomical Society.
Shumway Oak Grove Regional Park is right off Interstate 5, making it an easy pitstop for travelers who need a break from the open road (there are bathrooms too). It's open daily and paid parking is available. Past visitors say that Shumway Oak Grove Regional Park is cash only (paddleboats included). Dogs are welcome, but for an additional fee. If you're a dedicated outdoor enthusiast, know that Pardee, a crystal-clear artificial lake, is under an hour from Stockton. Another nearby destination to have on your radar is Don Pedro Lake, located in the Sierra Nevada foothills with camping, trails, and fishing.