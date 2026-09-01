Nestled In Stockton Is California's Idyllic Lake Park With Fishing, Paddling, And Peace

With its rural landscapes and mountain views, California's Central Valley is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. Even in a large city like Stockton, nature remains readily accessible thanks to destinations like Shumway Oak Grove Regional Park. This dreamy green space honors late congressman and Stockton local Norman Shumway and has 180 idyllic acres to explore. The park features grassy meadows with striking trees and wooden bridges. There's also the Oak Grove Nature Center, which delves into the region's indigenous history, among other things.

But at the heart of this site is Oak Grove Lake. Although swimming is not permitted, this body of water and its grassy banks are a fishing hot spot. Bring along your tackle, reel, and California Fishing License. As an individual on Yelp explained, "I am an avid fisherman and enjoy the calmness of this lake. They stock the lake with trout and catfish every year, sometimes with several plants per year." In fact, Shumway Oak Grove Regional Park is known for its Catfish Derby. This event is held annually, usually in early June, and sees anglers of all ages compete. Similarly, the Trout Bout happens each fall. San Joaquin County's Instagram is a great place to check before you visit for Shumway Oak Grove Regional Park's latest events.

Not into fishing? Don't fret; you can still enjoy Oak Grove Lake by renting a paddleboat. For less than $10, you can cruise around this body of water in a colorful vessel for 30 minutes. This is perfect for visitors with little ones or those looking to plan a memorable date in Stockton. However, keep in mind that the paddleboats are a seasonal amenity that are typically only available on summer weekends.