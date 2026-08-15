Under An Hour From Stockton Is California's Crystal-Clear Artificial Lake With Fishing, Boating, And Camping

Fishing, boating, and camping are the holy trifecta for many an outdoor enthusiast and provide the makings of a great mountain getaway, including in Northern California's Sierra Nevadas. One spot known for its crystal-clear waters is Pardee Lake, a recreation area in Ione where you can fish from a well-stocked lake, rent a boat for the afternoon, and camp amid mountain vistas. Those who live inland can escape the hot summers with a short drive. It's under an hour from Stockton, and not much longer from Sacramento.

This picturesque setting wasn't always here. Formed for water supply, Pardee Lake is a reservoir built when the Mokelumne River was dammed in 1929; today, it delivers water to 1.4 million people in the East Bay, per Lodi News. Spanning 2,200 surface acres, smaller than Big Bear Lake in Southern California, the lake covers 43 miles of shoreline, where the eagle-eyed may spot ospreys, ducks, owls, hawks, and yes, bald eagles perched in trees. As tempting as it is to take the plunge in this pure Sierra water, Pardee does not permit swimming in the lake. But visitors can stay busy with two swimming pools, inviting picnic areas, and even a cafe with outdoor tables for breakfast and lunch, serving favorites like grilled cheese on sourdough, beef tacos, and a chicken caesar wrap. Wild turkeys and deer can make an appearance during your meal. Such delightful nature experiences prompted a park regular to write on Google, "We like to keep this place our secret."

This year, private boat launches aren't an option, generating some pushback on Facebook. The closure allows for the East Valley Municipal Utility District to respond to a golden mussel infestation in the region. Pontoon and motor boat rentals are available at the Pardee Lake marina, though.