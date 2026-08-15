Under An Hour From Stockton Is California's Crystal-Clear Artificial Lake With Fishing, Boating, And Camping
Fishing, boating, and camping are the holy trifecta for many an outdoor enthusiast and provide the makings of a great mountain getaway, including in Northern California's Sierra Nevadas. One spot known for its crystal-clear waters is Pardee Lake, a recreation area in Ione where you can fish from a well-stocked lake, rent a boat for the afternoon, and camp amid mountain vistas. Those who live inland can escape the hot summers with a short drive. It's under an hour from Stockton, and not much longer from Sacramento.
This picturesque setting wasn't always here. Formed for water supply, Pardee Lake is a reservoir built when the Mokelumne River was dammed in 1929; today, it delivers water to 1.4 million people in the East Bay, per Lodi News. Spanning 2,200 surface acres, smaller than Big Bear Lake in Southern California, the lake covers 43 miles of shoreline, where the eagle-eyed may spot ospreys, ducks, owls, hawks, and yes, bald eagles perched in trees. As tempting as it is to take the plunge in this pure Sierra water, Pardee does not permit swimming in the lake. But visitors can stay busy with two swimming pools, inviting picnic areas, and even a cafe with outdoor tables for breakfast and lunch, serving favorites like grilled cheese on sourdough, beef tacos, and a chicken caesar wrap. Wild turkeys and deer can make an appearance during your meal. Such delightful nature experiences prompted a park regular to write on Google, "We like to keep this place our secret."
This year, private boat launches aren't an option, generating some pushback on Facebook. The closure allows for the East Valley Municipal Utility District to respond to a golden mussel infestation in the region. Pontoon and motor boat rentals are available at the Pardee Lake marina, though.
Fish and camp in Pardee
Bring your fishing license, and you can fish a well-stocked lake whether you troll the water or cast ashore. Trout is king here, but it shares the water with brown trout, kokanee salmon, black bass, and three kinds of catfish, with a 12-pounder caught last year, per Nor Cal Fish Reports. The season typically runs from February to November, with drops beginning in February. The last release of 1,000 pounds of rainbow and lightning trout was in April. On drop days, dedicated anglers arrive early, waiting in their cars and planning out strategies, like whether to use jigs or spoons. One Google angler advises that the best fishing happens when "the weather is about 60-70 [degrees] for trout."
Many visitors come to Pardee Lake for the day, passing through some of the Sierra's gorgeous mountain destinations. But if you want to catch even more fish, stay overnight at the scenic campground framed by gray pines and live oaks. Open year-round with 141 pitches, the campground may not rank among the best lake camping spots in California, but it delivers on some shade, picnic tables, and fire rings with running water and flush restrooms a short walk away. There are also more than 50 RV sites, some with full hook-ups. And for the supplies you forgot at home, the cafe also stocks ice, wood, beverages, and groceries. Otherwise, it's about a 15-minute drive to a market.
A visit to Pardee Lake has a few fees. Non-campers pay a parking fee of $13. If you bring a dog, it's $6.50 per day. Fishing costs $8.25 daily, and pool access is $3.50 for a wristband. If you are still thinking about swimming in dreamy blue water, visit Scotts Flat Lake, a 90-mile drive located north of Sacramento.