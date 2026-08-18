Over An Hour From Stockton Is An Artificial Lake In The Sierra Nevada Foothills With Camping, Trails, And Fishing
The Sierra Nevada of California contains a slew of stunning and popular sights within its mountainous borders. First to mind is likely Yosemite National Park with its granite monoliths, or perhaps Lake Tahoe and its sparkling blue depths. However, what these and other well-known attractions have in common is they attract a lot of people, so you may end up spending more time dealing with crowds than enjoying the great outdoors. Sometimes choosing a location with less cachet is the smart move to maximize your adventure time. Don Pedro Lake, about an hour and a half drive southeast from Stockton, is a spot that should be on your radar. Nestled in the Sierra Nevada foothills, it's an excellent escape for camping, trails, and fishing.
Don Pedro Lake (also called Don Pedro Reservoir and Lake Don Pedro) was formed by the damming of the Tuolumne River, first in 1923. It was later determined that more water storage was essential, and a larger dam was completed in 1971. The vast agricultural region of California's Central Valley consumes a lot of water, and correspondingly, Don Pedro Lake is massive, with 13,000 acres of surface area and 160 miles of shoreline when at full capacity. So while the lake can't be categorized as a hidden gem, as visitors flock to it especially in the summer, its sheer size allows you to find quiet coves and open water away from the crowds.
If flying into the area, the closest viable commercial airport to the lake is Stockton Metropolitan Airport (SCK), which is about a 73-mile drive. Allegiant Air offers direct flights to the airport from Las Vegas and Phoenix. Many visitors may find that Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) is a better option. While 100 miles away, it offers much greater flexibility for travel planning.
Choose your style of camping at Don Pedro Lake
Don Pedro Lake is a popular camping destination, and with both developed and primitive camping options, you're likely to find something that fits your style. There are three developed campgrounds: Blue Oaks, Fleming Meadows, and Moccasin Point, each of which has a boat launch, fish cleaning station, RV dump station, restrooms, and hot showers. Blue Oaks Recreation Area is situated on the southwestern portion of the lake and has scenic views of both the lake and the Central Valley. There are 34 partial hookup sites (water and electric) here and 161 non-hookup sites suitable for tents or RVs. Fleming Meadows Recreation Area is just east of Blue Oaks on the same arm of the lake. It has 90 full hookup sites, 176 non-hookup sites, and a 2-acre swimming lagoon with a beach, camp store, and marina. Moccasin Point Recreation Area is located in the northeast at the confluence of Moccasin Creek and the lake, making for some great fishing and birdwatching. The camp consists of 18 full hookup sites, 78 non-hookup sites, and a full-service marina. To level up your campsite, take a look at these five hi-tech camping gadgets.
The lake and surrounding wilderness area present a unique opportunity for primitive lakeshore camping — it's one of the few lakes in California where it is still permitted. There are even a number of boat-in primitive camps with the added luxury of vault toilets in spectacular locations such as Rock Island and Mine Island. A large proportion of this undeveloped land is available for camping, but be sure to check resources such as the Don Pedro Recreation Area Dispersed & Wilderness Area Camping and Navigation Map to know exactly where you can set up camp and the regulations to follow.
Fish and hike at Don Pedro Lake
Being such a remarkable body of water, it should come as no surprise that the fishing at Don Pedro Lake is excellent. The lake is best known for its large bass, but you'll find a variety of other gamefish to pursue, including salmon, crappie, catfish, and trout, among others. If you need a new rod before heading to the lake, consider this top-selling portable one from Amazon. You can fish here year-round, but be sure to have a California fishing license and be up to date on current regulations.
While the lake's expansive waters are the main draw, if you want to stretch and work your legs a bit, the land has something to offer as well. One popular trail is Blue Oaks Shoreline Trail, which starts near the Blue Oaks Campground and stretches 3.5 miles to Buzzard Cove. As you trek over the rolling hills, you'll be able to take in sweeping views of the lake. Just remember that it's an out-and-back trail with a total length of 7 miles. If you're staying up near Moccasin Point Campground, you can take an easy stroll on the 1-mile Moccasin Point Lake View Trail. Do you know the five colors of shirts you should wear on a summer hike?
The Don Pedro Lake Recreation Area has a fairly extensive fee schedule, so it's worth taking a look at it before you visit. At the time of this writing, the day use fees are $20 per vehicle and $15 per personal watercraft. For camping, per night, it's $60 for a full hookup RV site, $50 for a partial hookup site, and a tent site is $40. Dispersed camping requires $40 per night for lakeshore boat camping and $10 for an overnight wilderness permit.