Between Leeds And Middlesbrough Is A Charming, Historic City With Walkable Routes, Shops, And Outdoor Fun

Between Leeds and Middlesbrough, on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales National Park, delightful Ripon is Yorkshire's smallest city. Its compact center is a warren of charming shop fronts hung with flower baskets and bracketed signboards, few prettier than the delightful Kirkgate — one of the city's oldest streets, lined with galleries, florists, and cafes. The city is easy to explore on foot, its old cobbles and narrow passageways leading from the city's heart, Ripon Market Square, toward the imposing and genuinely stunning Ripon Cathedral — the reason this town-sized settlement gets to call itself a city.

Ripon's small size is part of its appeal. You can spend the morning following one of the city's many scenic walking trails while browsing the shops and market stalls (on Thursdays and Saturdays). Stop along the way to take in the wonderful cathedral, then swap historic streets for riverside paths and iconic Yorkshire countryside in the afternoon.

For travelers heading to Yorkshire, Ripon offers a genuinely walkable historic center with easy access to the outdoors. Ripon is connected by regional train from Leeds via Harrogate, from where you'll need to take a bus to reach Ripon, with the entire journey taking around one hour and twenty minutes. The A1 motorway passes close to the city for visitors arriving by car, making it a convenient stop on longer journeys between London and Edinburgh.