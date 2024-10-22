Brave The Rain For Breathtaking Vistas At This Lovely Destination In The British Isles
Low mists roll over the Yorkshire moors each morning, adrift in the crisp English air. Sheep speckle the knolls and low stone walls cut through the greenery, while distant hikers stand silhouetted against the hills. Set out on foot from one of the bucolic bases that skirt the Yorkshire Dales, a north English destination that doesn't let the rain dampen its mood. While the best time to visit England is certainly in the summer, when heavy showers are more scattered and temperatures are no longer tepid at best, even a summertime jaunt doesn't guarantee great conditions in Yorkshire.
To access the Yorkshire Dales, book a room in a cozy pub-top inn in Hawes. It's a five-hour drive from London and its major international airports. It's worth renting a car — buses in the north of England have a tendency to be sparse and without one you'll have to undertake some hefty hikes to explore widely in the Dales. Alternatively, fly straight in to one of England's underrated northern cities for even quicker access to the quiet countryside villages.
Explore the Yorkshire Dales National Park on foot
Tiny stone paths fringed by ramshackle farm walls and slim paths through lilac heather blooms feel familiar to any fans of the vast, solitary spaces that shape the works of the Bronte sisters. Dubbed "God's Own Country" by its residents, taking to a trail through the wild woodlands, sweeping moors, and tiny villages dotted in between will show you why the locals take so much pride in their homeland.
Framed by the Ribblehead Viaduct, stretching into the horizon and the mist-hidden hills, there are trails crisscrossing the national park. They lead to the highest single drop waterfall in England, caves capped with limestone stalactites, and over a quarter of the country's wildflower meadows, as well as the wild River Warfe. Don't be tempted to take a dip – the Wharfe may look inconspicuous, but a stretch of it known as the Strid is amongst the most dangerous rivers in the world. According to local legend, every person who ever fell in the water drowned in its 213-foot depths.
Intrepid trekkers from all over England and beyond head to the Dales to tackle the challenging Yorkshire Three Peaks. Climbing Whernside, Ingleborough and Pen-y-Ghent, hikers reach the summits of three of the highest mountains in the country. The national park comes equipped with its own walking app, which you can download for pocket access to the best routes and GPS tracking to ensure you stay on course.
Enjoy a quaint English countryside escape
Settling in fireside in an old English pub, while the rain beats on the windows and cold pints are poured all round, is a quintessentially British experience. Hawes, itself, is a quintessentially British town. Famed for its extraordinary natural surrounds, its roads mapped out under Roman rule, and its quaint countryside atmosphere, it makes for an ideal base when exploring the northern moors.
Visit the Wensleydale Creamery to try some of England's best artisanal cheese and watch a cheese-making demonstration that celebrates the county's hundreds of years of artisan heritage. Shop for traditional sweets and Yorkshire sheepskins along the cobbled streets of the market town, and examine local artefacts dating back to the Bronze Age at the Dales Countryside Museum. Once you're tired of exploration, settle in for a hot meal at the Green Dragon pub, which has offered refuge to weary travelers since the 13th century. They serve up classic British comfort dishes like pie and mash and fish and chips, as well as plates heaped high with roast dinners every Sunday.