Brave The Rain For Breathtaking Vistas At This Lovely Destination In The British Isles

Tiny stone paths fringed by ramshackle farm walls and slim paths through lilac heather blooms feel familiar to any fans of the vast, solitary spaces that shape the works of the Bronte sisters. Dubbed "God's Own Country" by its residents, taking to a trail through the wild woodlands, sweeping moors, and tiny villages dotted in between will show you why the locals take so much pride in their homeland.

Framed by the Ribblehead Viaduct, stretching into the horizon and the mist-hidden hills, there are trails crisscrossing the national park. They lead to the highest single drop waterfall in England, caves capped with limestone stalactites, and over a quarter of the country's wildflower meadows, as well as the wild River Warfe. Don't be tempted to take a dip – the Wharfe may look inconspicuous, but a stretch of it known as the Strid is amongst the most dangerous rivers in the world. According to local legend, every person who ever fell in the water drowned in its 213-foot depths.

Intrepid trekkers from all over England and beyond head to the Dales to tackle the challenging Yorkshire Three Peaks. Climbing Whernside, Ingleborough and Pen-y-Ghent, hikers reach the summits of three of the highest mountains in the country. The national park comes equipped with its own walking app, which you can download for pocket access to the best routes and GPS tracking to ensure you stay on course.

